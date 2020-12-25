Weekend Break: Coffee and treats

One of the great pleasures in life was my midmorning break at the downtown coffee shops.
My favorites not only built a good cup of coffee, but also baked some wonderful pastries. To please my eye as well as my taste buds, I’d order two pastries, one to eat and one to paint for an hour or so at one of their tables. With each bite and sip I enjoyed the sensation of mixing the flavors in my mouth as I mixed the paints with my brush.
But then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and everything stopped. Then the shops were allowed to reopen for takeout. Now they bring my order to the door — coffee and two pastries — and I find a nearby place to enjoy my break with paintbrush in hand. Not quite the same as sitting inside where it’s warm and sociable, but it will do for now. I hope our coffeehouses and other businesses manage to keep their doors open — a loss of any of them would be a sad day for Astoria, as well as for me.