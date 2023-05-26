 Skip to main content
Weekend Break: Columbia gillnetters

Gillnetters

Gillnetters have been an integral part of the Columbia’s fishing history.

 Columbia River Maritime Museum

Though fewer in number today, gillnetters were once a common sight on the Columbia River and fueled the Oregon and Washington coasts’ maritime industries.

Picking a net

Picking a net from the Columbia River.

Indigenous peoples along the lower Columbia have used gillnets to catch a variety of fish since time immemorial. Traditional nets would be knitted from cedar, nettle or hemp.

Gillnetting boats

Gillnetting boats wait for fish on the river.
Salmon net

Massive nets were used to catch thousands of salmon each year.

Julia Triezenberg is an educator at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.

