Weekend Break: Crossing the bar

Salmon fishing boat
A recreational salmon fishing boat leaves on a trip.

Trips to Astoria for salmon fishing meant rising early and driving to the coast to meet up with the boat. This was a family thing for the men. I either stayed home or took the car to the viewing platform on the South Jetty at Fort Stevens State Park. I’d sit inside, watching the boats being tossed around as they crossed the Columbia River Bar, one of the most dangerous bar crossings in the world.

Even from a distance it was exciting to watch. I wanted to be out there, part of that experience. I wanted to catch my own salmon. To me, fishing meant time with the family, a break from our busy lives and an opportunity to be one with nature.

Fish jumps

A fish jumps on the Klaskanine River in 1971.
Birds at South Jetty
Birds fly over the the South Jetty at Fort Stevens State Park.

This essay was produced through a class taught by Tom Hallman Jr., a Pulitzer Prize winning reporter at The Oregonian.

