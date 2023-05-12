 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekend Break: Exhibit details early resort travel in Seaside

Wolf Creek Highway tunnel

A tunnel along the Wolf Creek Highway, later named U.S. Highway 26 and known as the Sunset Highway, linking Portland to Seaside.

 Seaside Museum & Historical Society

Take a trip to Seaside from Astoria and you barely have to think about it, but once there was a time when it was quite an adventure.

Destination Seaside, the Seaside Museum & Historical Society’s newest exhibit, presents the variety of ways that people devised between the 1850s and 1950s to get to the beach.

Swires on ship

Sarah and Rose Swire stand on the deck of the Northern Pacific ship.
Evening train from Seaside

A vintage postcard depicts an evening train bound for Portland from Seaside.
Daddy train arrives

Some routes arriving in Seaside from Portland were nicknamed "daddy trains," transporting men to join their vacationing families for a weekend on the coast.

M.J. Cody is a travel writer who is the author of “Sleeping Around the Northwest,” among other titles. Cody is a regular contributor to The Astorian, Coast Weekend and Our Coast Magazine.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local Sports

Local News

Elections

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred