Weekend Break: 'Faces of Astoria'

In a new exhibit opening at LightBox Photographic Gallery this week, portrait photographer Sam Blair seeks to portray something that makes Astoria as special as its history and its natural beauty: the town’s people.
“Astoria has always attracted extraordinary people, beginning with its namesake, John Jacob Astor, dating back to 1811,” Blair wrote in an announcement for the exhibit, titled “Faces of Astoria.”
“Some have been eccentric, some ambitious, some adventurous, some fun-loving, with some waterfront scallywags, too. More recently many are increasingly artistic.”
Blair’s exhibit will open with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday during the Astoria Art Walk.
The collection is a thoughtful tribute to the town, with portraits of 25 “iconic Astorians,” some well-known and others not as much, according to Blair.
Subjects range from former Astoria mayor Willis Van Dusen and community leader Charlene Larsen to Liberty Theatre ushers and Pete Burks, of Burks Mechanical, with his apprentice and teenage daughter, Avery.
“There is an energy field here that I feel,” Blair said. “Whether or not it’s the transition between land and ocean, between the river and the sea — whatever it is, I feel it. So that was my motivation: Let’s capture this place with the people who live here.”
Creating ‘psychological portraits’
Blair’s foray into photography was spurred by his travels while working as a professional trial lawyer.
“You get to see the most amazing scenery in the world, meet the most amazing people,” he said, adding that he wanted to find a way to capture those memories and preserve them. Photography became an avenue for doing so.
In an unexpected way, the art form wasn’t a complete departure from his professional life. As a trial lawyer, one has to read people: jury candidates, clients and other attorneys.
The same can be said about portrait photography, especially from Blair’s perspective.
“I love that process and I’ve kind of taken whatever I’ve learned in 35 years of trying cases and transferred that to a different form of interaction with people,” he said. “I call them psychological portraits. ... What I try to accomplish is to get inside a person’s soul and capture it in that brief instant of time when they reveal it.”
Blair finds himself “endlessly fascinated by the Homo sapiens, our foibles, and our nobility and our differences. There is just so much about us.”
It takes work to encourage people to open up and reveal their authentic selves. Part of it is demonstrating technical proficiency that gives confidence to the subjects. Another is showing genuine interest in them.
“It’s a dance between the portrait photographer and the subject,” Blair said. “You have to trust them to be in this, be here. ... And they have to trust me, that I’m going to do a good job and I’m going to do what I said I’d do.”
Developing ‘Faces of Astoria’
Blair had started a similar portrait series a few years ago entitled “Poets of Oregon.” He was partway in when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, bringing the project to a halt.
He moved to Astoria about two years ago — after making regular visits for roughly 20 years — and became interested in starting another portrait series, this time featuring the locals of his new hometown.
It’s taken about six months for him to compile the 25 portraits. Each one was photographed in his studio with a tonal background that keeps the viewer’s eye on the subject. Blair also used certain attire and objects to highlight aspects of the person’s identity or personality.
In one image, historian John Goodenberger wears a tuxedo gifted to him by the granddaughter of Capt. George Flavel. The tuxedo was worn by her father at his wedding in 1908.
Meanwhile, Jeff Daly, whose father founded the Astoria Clowns in the 1950s, wears a clown suit.
Each time Blair photographed someone, he would ask for a suggestion of other iconic Astorians, “people who don’t seek the spotlight necessarily, but are interesting people and have interesting stories.”
Although there’s always more that could be added — the series doesn’t include everyone Blair has hoped for, as some weren’t available to be photographed. But in its current form, he feels the project has captured a significant and diverse cross-section of the community.
“I tried to get all walks of life,” Blair said. “I wanted the series to reflect that egalitarian nature of this community.”