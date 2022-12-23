Photo frame with mountain
The picture occupies prime real estate in our living room. It is from 1993, and my wife and I and our two kids, ages 3 and 6, are standing next to a snow-covered noble fir.

We were in the Mt. Hood National Forest, on our first real Christmas tree expedition. It was a near-perfect day, with just enough snow to make it fun. That day was the first of a run of years where the Christmas tree hunt was eagerly anticipated and, more importantly, always seemed to live up to the hype.

This essay was produced through a class taught by Tom Hallman Jr., a Pulitzer Prize winning reporter at The Oregonian.

