Weekend Break: For the record

Despite its name, The Lonely Crab, Astoria’s newest destination for vinyl records, is hardly alone.
Music collectors on the North Coast will find stocked shelves at a variety of vintage shops, antique malls and even video stores that carry troves of records, some preserved for decades and others that are brand new.
But The Lonely Crab, which opened its doors on Astoria’s Commercial Street in November, is a good place to start. The shop’s minimal design and well-organized bins make searching simple, whether by name, genre or by raiding a bin of $1 finds.
A few blocks away, Rain Town Vintage Collective offers a hand-picked selection of over 500 records and other audio materials, according to Nathan Crowchild, the shop’s owner.
After opening in 2021, one of Rain Town’s first vendors was Gabe Battis, curating a robust vinyl collection that includes just about every genre, from classic rock to hip hop, disco to country to jazz.
Battis described Rain Town’s vinyl selection as “anything anyone out there someone might have interest in,” adding that punk, indie and metal are now the shop’s best-selling genres.
Vinyl records, Battis added, give people the chance to learn more about albums. Sound quality also tends to be better than that of digital copies. “Having a tangible object is cool to look at, and there’s a lot more info on record sleeves,” he said.
To source records, he digs through piles at garage and estate sales, and also purchases items from people as they part ways with their own collections.
Down the road, Bach ‘N Rock houses another extensive collection of records. Owner Tim Fleming said his store’s inventory has a little bit of everything, including — but not limited to — folk, rock, country, bluegrass, reggae, funk and pop music.
Bach ‘N Rock operates as a nonprofit, and Fleming gets most of his records by donation. Sales benefit a local animal shelter — music for a good cause. “There’s no substitute for it,” Fleming said of listening on vinyl.
The music continues at Phog Bounders Antique Mall, where owner Debbie Schmidt keeps a fresh rotation of vinyls, alongside a sea of other antiques.
“We get new albums about once a month,” Schmidt said. One vendor, she added, brings in most of the store’s collection, but others contribute here and there. Recognizable titles join uncommon records from smaller groups.
At Video Horizons, a destination for physical media that expands across movies and music, owner Neal Cummings estimates a record collection of about 300 — joining thousands of CDs, video games and DVDs.
The search continues outside of Astoria, with record stores like Coastal Vinyl in Seaside and Ship Wrecords & Moor in Ilwaco, Washington. From local bands to limited editions, there’s a find for every listener.
