 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekend Break: Form, function and meaning

Commercial Street space

The Commercial Street space of Columbia Clay has been transformed into an airy, cheerful studio offering classes and workshops in ceramics.

 David Plechl

On a Sunday afternoon, steady rain slapped at the broad pane glass window of Columbia Clay in Astoria. Inside, ceramicist Molly Schulps discussed the finer points of hand-building with a small group of focused students.

She challenged them to create a “vessel as self-portrait,” but the portrait in this case, she said, should not be expressed literally. “It’s more than just the form of the piece, it’s the idea behind it and the feelings it evokes,” Schulps said. She encourages allegory and personal memory to flow through her work and instruction in ceramics.

Schulps' pottery

Schulps’ work is shown in Imogen Gallery. Her pieces are inspired by personal narratives, memory and ecological themes, frequently featuring animal motifs.
Schulps and sister

Molly Schulps, at front, is pictured with her older sister at their father’s ceramics studio in Calabasas, California, in the early 1980s.
Murals at Columbia Clay

Murals painted by Dexter Anderson adorn the walls of the studio’s kiln space.
Douglas and Schulps

Iris Douglas, left, consults with ceramicist Molly Schulps during a studio course.

David Plechl is a journalist living in Astoria.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local Sports

Local News

Elections

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred