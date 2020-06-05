As a child, Wenda Vorce sometimes joined her father to search dumpsters for forgotten treasures.
Now, decades later, Vorce uses her scavenging skills to give a second life to forgotten items.
Vorce, 66, is a self-proclaimed “found object artist.” Put simply, Vorce takes discarded items she finds outdoors and turns the items into art.
“My gig is making art from junk,” Vorce said. “I can pick up any piece of junk and know what I got it for. Like they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”
A binky is used to create a flower. Cardboard makes for the background behind handmade portraits. And anything metal is game to be made into a new creation altogether, like a sun or cow.
“Just because somebody thinks something is trash, I don’t. I can find anything and turn it into something else,” Vorce said. “Plus, it saves items from going into the landfill.”
First brush
Vorce’s work has been featured by Astoria Visual Arts, Newport Visual Arts Center and other art organizations. Currently, her art is featured at The Rusty Cup in Astoria.
“I have my own unique style. It’s kinda folk art-ish,” Vorce said. “I gave up on trying to be a realist. I wanted my paintings to look like photographs but instead they looked like a 6 year old did them. I embraced my style and found out people liked it.”
Vorce started repurposing items and turning them into art pieces around 2005, when she was in her 50s.
“I was a late bloomer,” Vorce said.
In the last year-and-a-half, she started painting. She also takes photographs. Regardless of which medium she uses, each piece features dots, bright colors and repurposed items.
“I’ve always liked dots, bright things and junk,” Vorce said. “I’ve seemed to be able to combine all of those things in my art which is pretty groovy.”
When creating a new piece, Vorce starts with a discarded item. From there, she figures out what she wants to create.
“It just comes to me,” Vorce said. “I’ve found messages in bottles. I’ve found pounds and pounds of sea glass. I’ve used neckties and weaved them. I just really like giving something a new life. Everything’s worth a new life.”
“Anybody who knows me knows I have a pretty good imagination. One little thing can set me off to create a pretty cool piece of art,” Vorce said. “Each is like an Easter egg. You can’t duplicate it because I use trash. You can’t find the same thing twice.”
Many of the objects Vorce uses in her art come from walks along beaches or the Columbia River.
“I’m trying to make a smaller footprint. This is my one way that I can clean things off the riverbed or the beach and give it a use,” Vorce said. “It makes me feel good that I’m keeping things out of the landfill.”
Vorce’s interest in environmentalism began in the 1970s when she worked with a committee to pick up trash in The Dalles. The efforts led to a park being created.
“I was really happy to be part of that. Like they say, I’ve been at it from knee-high to a grasshopper. Throughout the years, I’ve always preferred to buy used rather than new. I’ve liked refurbishing furniture and things like that instead of buying new. It just seemed like the right thing to do,” Vorce said.
Creating despite the coronavirus
During the coronavirus pandemic, Vorce hasn’t been creating as often as normal. To stay creative, she’s spent time repurposing cardboard and other items to make faces that resemble friends and made-up characters. The pieces are shown at The Rusty Cup.
“I’m just now starting to feel inspired to create again. It hasn’t been an easy thing to get through,” Vorce said. “In the meantime I’ve made these funny little faces.”
Vorce has also been recreating portraits of famous artists. She’s posted them to her Facebook page as a way to stay connected with friends she hasn’t been able to see in person.
“As an artist, you get kind of tired during the virus. I saw some people making recreations of artists’ portraits and decided to make my own. I made 13 of them, put them on Facebook and had a laugh with my friends,” Vorce said.
