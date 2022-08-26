 Skip to main content
Weekend Break: Ghost ships

Former research vessel sinks near Willapa Bay
The R/V Hero sank near Willapa Bay.

 Natalie St. John/Chinook Observer

History is strewn with accounts of those who have squandered their labor, fortune, and yes, even their lives to the dream of owning a beautiful boat. Sometimes, that dream has a way of becoming a nightmare.

Many of those with high hopes have underestimated the time, labor, and financial resources required to maintain those boats, especially historic vessels.

Hero poses an oily mess for cleanup crews

The sunken Hero poses a mess for crews.
Tourist No. 2

The Tourist No. 2 sits in the Columbia River after capsizing in late July.

Ron Baldwin is a musician, photographer and writer living in Chinook, Washington.

