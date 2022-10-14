 Skip to main content
Weekend Break: High notes, high stakes

Author Marianne Monson’s latest work of historical fiction highlights the lives of two women who helped Jewish families escape persecution in the years leading up to World War II.

 Nathan Burton

Just about every media reference to Ida and Louise Cook describes them as “unlikely heroines.” The two World War II-era women’s lives are highlighted in a new novel by Astoria author Marianne Monson.

Monson delights in historical fiction, has taught at Clatsop Community College and is the president of the Writer’s Guild, an Astoria-based support group and training forum.

'The Opera Sisters'

“The Opera Sisters” is by Marianne Monson, available online and at local bookstores.
“The Opera Sisters” is dedicated to the memory of Monson’s great-grandmother and great aunt, Afton and Alice, who lived across the street from each other. Monson wore her great-grandmother’s dress when she spoke to an Astoria audience in September.

Patrick Webb is a former managing editor of The Astorian.

