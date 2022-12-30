 Skip to main content
Weekend Break: Historic ferries of the Columbia

Tourist No. 3 ferry

The Tourist No. 3 ferry was built by Astoria Marine Construction Co.

For travelers between Oregon and Washington, hardworking ferries were the primary method of transportation across the Columbia River for many years.

Early white traders relied on Indigenous people to get them safely across the Columbia, and many early iterations of ferries were based on Indigenous practices.

Commemorative ferry plate

A commemorative plate showing a ferry that once crossed the Columbia River. The plate is now part of the collections of the Columbia River Maritime Museum.
14th St. ferry landing

Ferry service across the Columbia River left Astoria from a landing at the 14th Street pier.
Ferry menu

The M.R. Chessman and Tourist No. 3 once offered menu options during 30-minute crossings on the Columbia River.

Julia Triezenberg is an educator at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.

An error occurred