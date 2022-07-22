 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekend Break: Hotel Elliott

Construction of a new hotel at the corner 12th and Duane streets began in the spring of 1924, starting on the heels of a post-fire downtown rebuild in Astoria. Plans for the building, which was then under the ownership of Charles Niemi, were drawn up with four floors and 51 rooms, though two weeks later, an additional fifth floor would be added for a total of 68 rooms.

Hotel Elliott historic photo

A historic view of the block at 12th and Duane streets, where the Hotel Elliott sits.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local Sports

Local News

Elections

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK