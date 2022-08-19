 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekend Break: How does your garlic grow?

Decorative items with garlic

A harvest awaits, with decorative items made from garlic cloves on display.

‘We may never see a year like this again in our lifetimes,” Ian Glasser said. He was talking about this year’s remarkable garlic crop.

Glasser, of Columbia Gorge Garlic, along with other growers, artists, bakers, crafters and artisans, will bring garlic and heirloom tomatoes to the Clatskanie Garlic Festival, set for Saturday.

Garlic gloves

Handling a set of garlic gloves, ready for the event.
Stalks trailing down

Roots trail from garlic plants at a previous Clatskanie Garlic Festival.
Garlic varieties

Blanak and Inchelium Red, two locally grown garlic varieties, on display.

M.J. Cody is a freelance contributor to Coast Weekend and Our Coast Magazine.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local Sports

Local News

Elections

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK