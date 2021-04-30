Most days, you can find Charlotte Bruhn, artist and co-founder of Luminari Arts, surrounded by numerous vibrant artworks and colorful stationery.
Bruhn feels thankful lately, now that she is seeing more customers trickling into her shop, which she owns with her husband, Dale Clark, and friend, Diane Jackson. Throughout the store, pieces crafted by Bruhn and Jackson are displayed.
“Our locals are still finding us after the move. Most are relieved we are still open,” Bruhn said.
Origins
Bruhn is an accomplished artist. Many of her works are ceramic sculptures inspired by history and religious symbols. Her work is featured locally at RiverSea Gallery.
“My pieces evolve in clusters around a subject I find intriguing,” Bruhn said. “My current project is a series on the Major Arcana of the Tarot deck.”
Another project of Bruhn’s is distributing peace flags at the shop. Bruhn has already given away 30 flags, she said.
“The original plan, and still is, to give back to this community that has been so supportive,” Bruhn said.
Bruhn studied art at the University of Oregon, University of Washington and Bellas Artes in San Miguel de Allende. However, her passion for ceramics and mosaics flourished while taking classes at Clatsop Community College.
After a stint in Seattle, Bruhn yearned for a change in environment. She stumbled upon Astoria while on a trip along the Oregon Coast and quickly fell in love with the town’s arts community. Bruhn saw Astoria as a place she could pursue her art, cultivate a community and live a hippy lifestyle.
She started a corporate job in Seaside but soon decided it was time to return to her artistry.
Bruhn and Jackson met through their husbands who were in a band together at the time. They soon formed Luminari Arts with Jackson, officially opening the business in 2014.
“Our partnership of more than seven years has grown into a relationship based on our love for the shop and our intent to keep it interesting,” Bruhn said.
Expanding and adapting
The trio envisioned a space for Astoria’s community to stumble upon and appreciate curated art. In February 2020, they moved the store to a larger location from Marine Drive to Duane Street.
“We started the shop with the three of us doing what we love,” Bruhn said. “We moved because what we were doing worked,” Bruhn said. “We needed to expand.”
Last March, the store closed during the state’s initial coronavirus pandemic restrictions. The trio used the time to work on the shop’s interior design. Bruhn and Jackson also did activities to keep the space alive and occupied, Bruhn said, including yoga, constructing a papier-mache dragon and painting positive messages on the store’s windows.
The trio has also continued supporting local organizations and events like the Astoria Pride Parade, which the store helps sponsor.
Bruhn credits her business’ neighbors for attracting new customers who wander in after having a bite to eat.
“We had to close right after we moved due to COVID-19 but after we reopened we were quite busy, in that, we are across from food carts,” Bruhn said.
The shop’s variety of merchandise, artistic accessories and cards is immense. One wall features hundreds of journals and writing supplies, while another has cards, stickers and unique pens.
“We have curated hundreds of items to make people laugh, smile and share,” Bruhn said. “There’s a little something for everyone.”