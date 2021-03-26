Susan Spence has a crafty idea about how to reuse fishermen’s leftover rope.
The result is handmade baskets that are all different in color, style, shape and size — in part because no two pieces of recycled rope are the same.
“It’s a neat product and varies in color because of sun and water,” she said. “It has character.”
Spence moved to the Long Beach Peninsula in 2005. She and her husband, Chris, operate Spence Photo and Design, a graphic design and photography business.
The peninsula was familiar thanks to frequent visits with Susan’s sister, Ann Kischner, who ran the Shoalwater Restaurant at the Shelburne Inn in Seaview for 27 years with her husband, Tony.
Adapted
Spence honed her artistic talents while earning a degree in visual communications at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington. She has since worked as a graphic designer, museum and trade show display specialist, and fifth-grade teacher.
Before moving to the Long Beach Peninsula, she lived in Montana, Saudi Arabia and Florida. In Florida, Chris ran a commercial photography business for 22 years.
Healthy walks on the beach after their permanent move to the Pacific Northwest have offered a trove of riches.
“I have always done crafts with my hands,” Spence said. “I sew and knit and crochet and I always had arts projects going on.”
The closest she had come to hand weaving was twisting clothes line to make sturdy drawer dividers.
“When I saw all the rope on the beach, I adapted that idea for rope. I had just been messing around with it — it was not something I could learn from someone because no one was doing it.”
‘Rough’
Spence’s projects feature her own designs but she has borrowed ideas from Greek and Roman pot shapes and learned about Native American weaving styles, which add materials like seaweed and driftwood into rope baskets.
“Those first pieces were pretty rough but it was little pieces of rope,” she said. “What is the history of each piece of rope? How did it end up in the water? They are not thrown overboard. So was there some catastrophe? Were they cut loose? There are stains on the rope, a lot of mysteries.”
At first, she and Chris took it turns watching for sneaker waves as the other hacked into clumped pieces of rope and seaweed.
“There would be kelp and driftwood, humongous rafts, some the size of a Volkswagen,” she recalled.
Spence would fashion bull kelp into wreaths, to be dried later in a toaster oven. Then, the couple would coil up rope pieces and lug their wet treasures home.
Now, most of her materials are donated by crab fishermen who want to retire rope — often reaching 25 to 50 feet in length.
“It doesn’t go into the landfill,” Spence said.
She is pleased to be making that contribution but believes “I’m not making a really big dent at all.”
Physical exertion is still required to make the pieces.
“I have to make it tight enough and that means to pull super hard,” Spence said. “You lose circulation in your fingers … but it’s that tightness that makes the shape. If I don’t have that angle right, you get it lumpy.”
Hand basket weaving lacks the symmetry of a potter’s wheel.
“It’s not clay — it’s not going to be perfect,” Spence said.
However, Spence is her own worst critic.
“For anyone who is creating things, there’s that gratification. I have this concept. It’s usually a burning idea when I want to do a project and have to get it done, I think, to see my vision come to fruition,” she said. “Afterwards, I say, ‘It didn’t turn out perfect’ … then about two days later I am really pleased.”
‘Delight’
Spence’s hobby became a business, Beach Baskets. She has also taught classes to small groups. Prices for her baskets go up to $1,450.
“There’s a compulsion to creation,” Spence said.
Spence’s work is displayed at Marie Powell Gallery and Studio in Ilwaco; Bridgewater Bistro in Astoria, which the Kischners operate; and Silver Heron Gallery in Depoe Bay.
“She’s a joy to work with,” Powell said. “The beach baskets are exquisitely designed and constructed, and represent an excellent way to help clean up our coastal environment.”