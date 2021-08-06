When home was a tour van and his closet a small duffle bag, Cooper Trail found the landscapes of the West inviting and inspiring. He liked the desolate ones.
Traveling through the desert, he scribbled the design of a cartoon horse with a smiley face on its head on a piece of paper. He added the word “desolation,” scrawled across the body of the horse. The doodle later became a tattoo, and the inspiration for his band’s name, Desolation Horse.
Desolation Horse started in 2019, when Trail took a break from the band he started in high school, Mise, and toured as a drummer for Matia, Bart Budwig and Erisy Watt across Oregon.
“Before I knew it, I had an album. And pretty much on a whim I decided to release it under a new name, to kind of separate it from the older stuff; it’s a pretty different strain of music, to me, anyway,” Trail said.
With the help of Nevada Sowle, one of his closest friends, and Olaf Ydstie, who runs the Good Bowl food truck in Astoria and performs in Brian Bovenizer and the New Old Stock, he recorded the album in Ydstie’s house in Astoria and at the OK Theatre in Enterprise. Shortly after, the pandemic hit and the band was only able to perform a few shows before a long hiatus.
“I’m really excited about the feedback from our first record — that’s the biggest thing so far. Tons of kind words from other musicians and people I love,” he said. “I’d like to release one album a year for the foreseeable future. The second Desolation Horse record is almost done, so it should be out in 2021.”
On the album, all eight songs feature Trail’s soft-spoken vocals and instrumentation. Some tracks feature guests, such as Luke Ydstie (The Hackles, Blind Pilot), Aly Hanson and Jeremy James Meyer.
An aspiring drummer
Trail moved to Astoria with Sowle when he was 19 from Moscow, Idaho, his hometown. At that time, he had made a single EP and released it in 2012. Sowle and Trail have spent the last six years touring with Mise and other groups, writing music and getting familiar with other Oregon bands.
Trail has been learning about music, conventionally and unconventionally, since he was too young to form memories.
As a kid, he would set up pots and pans to mimic a drum set. He and his sister would record cassette recordings together, and later he joined her in taking piano lessons.
Trail said playing the piano was difficult to become accustomed to because he learned best by ear, rather than reading sheet music. “I hated it at the time but now I’m certainly thankful for that foundation,” he said.
He graduated from pots and pans to a real drum set in middle school, when he took drum lessons, and began to play at church and in his high school pep band.
Trail’s resourcefulness and connection to his younger self haven’t gone anywhere as he’s built his career as a drummer. He recorded one of his favorite released songs, “Crumarine Creek,” through the microphone of his iPhone.
“It’s one that most people don’t really notice. It’s special to me because it’s about my family, in a way, and the deaths we have witnessed together,” he said. “It also talks about some property on Moscow Mountain that I spent many weeks running around on as a kid. I still go up there often.”
Looking forward
Recently, Trail decided to put touring and music on the back burner to go to school in Idaho. He hopes to tour during the upcoming summers.
“Books are the only thing that can match the pull of music for me,” he said.
“I haven’t really done anything outside of recording, touring and writing for the past six years besides drink beer and sit on porches. But I’ve had a few folks tell me that’s alright, don’t worry about it,” Trail said. “I really admire artists who have multiple outlets, or a way to support themselves besides their art. I haven’t sorted that out for myself yet but I’m working on it.”
With big and small goals in mind, Trail said he’s looking forward to continuing to put out new music with Desolation Horse.
“I’m so lucky to have a pool of folks I’ve met through playing in other bands who want to help me realize this vision,” he said.
After school, Trail said he plans to end up back in Astoria with his friends. Past that, he hopes to continue to produce meaningful music and enjoy life’s simple pleasures.
“In 10 years, I hope I’m still writing songs,” he said. “I hope I’m still friends with all the folks I love. I hope I’m able to pay my rent and eat vegetables.”