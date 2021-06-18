The Liberty Theatre is scheduled to open its doors again this weekend, ending a 15-month long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re ready to be back,” said Jennifer Crockett, the theater’s executive director. “It’s been really emotional for the staff. Not being open has been really hard.”
The theater will kick things off with a performance from the 45th Parallel Universe Orchestra on Sunday. Theater staff are looking forward to a summer with safe and fun events where performers can go back to sharing their talents with the community, Crockett said.
The 45th Parallel Universe event will be indoors with masking and distancing guidelines.
The orchestra, based in Portland, describes themselves as a “collective of musicians who come together to celebrate great chamber music with intimate artistic expressions.”
Crockett will be part of the show, where she will play the clarinet. This will be her first in-person performance since the pandemic started, she said.
“It’s kind of cool that I get to play the first event back at the theater,” she added.
Originally, the theater had plans to host the event virtually, but with the way guidelines have shifted, those plans evolved into being able to host an in-person concert, Crockett said.
In July, the Missoula Children’s Theatre will teach local children about acting and stage shows. Children who audition for the program will get to participate in public performances with the help of the organization.
On Aug. 7, the theater will host its long-awaited block party, celebrating the “end of intermission.”
The Builders and the Butchers, Brian Bovenizer and the New Old Stock and Sparrow Dance Co. are all slated to perform. The event will include food trucks, games for kids, beer and wine, Crockett said.
Shakespeare in the Park, an outdoor play, will also be returning this summer in collaboration with the Coaster Theatre.
Following the block party, Third Dimension with Hermitage Piano Trio will take the theater’s stage for eight nights of performances.
“I think a lot of the summer events will be outdoors, and then mid-August we’ll be moving back indoors starting with the Hermitage Piano Trio,” Crockett said.
Following the summer events, a variety of shows are scheduled through early 2022. Featured events include Pigs on the Wing, a Pink Floyd tribute band; Bloodyvox with Bodyvox, a Halloween-themed dance show; the Astoria International Film Festival; California & Montreal guitar trios, a group of guitarists hailing from around the world; and David Sedaris, a popular author.
Down the road, Crockett is optimistic things will continue edging closer and closer to normal for the theater.
There are quite a few shows that are booked that are operating as more of a save-the-date style.
Since theater staff are still waiting to make sure reopening continues and restrictions keep getting lifted, they don’t want to make tickets available for purchase for all shows quite yet, Crockett said.
She emphasized the events online right now are not a comprehensive list for this year’s lineup, and the theater is working hard to book a wide array of performers and musicians.
The Liberty has also been able to bring most of the staff back. Crockett expects virtually all employees to be back to their full, pre-pandemic hours in July.
Guests can also look forward to recent upgrades to the Liberty. The reopening will be the debut of a new box office and concession stand, both projects completed during the pandemic.
The theater is also working on revamping its concession selection and has been buying candy to sell from local women or Black-owned businesses.
“We’ve actually been doing a lot of candy tasting over the last few weeks,” Crockett said.
New shows will continue to be announced on a rolling basis on Tuesdays as part of “Ticket Tuesdays,” Crockett said.
“We’re excited to get back to what we do best,” she said.