Weekend Break: Lighting the path

Overlook of lighthouse

An aerial view of North Head Lighthouse at Cape Disappointment State Park.

The mouth of the Columbia River is home to a fascinating history of lighthouses that have safeguarded mariners for more than a century.

North Head Lighthouse, officially put into service on May 16, 1898, was the second lighthouse constructed on the Long Beach Peninsula.

Keeper's quarters

Keepers stand outside their quarters on North Head Lighthouse’s campus.
North Head Lighthouse vertical

North Head Lighthouse was put into service on May 16, 1898.
North Head bluff

North Head Lighthouse remains one of the most intact lighthouses in Washington state.

Julia Triezenberg is an educator at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.

