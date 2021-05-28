Imagine Astoria in the midst of an apocalypse after the “Big One.” .
The fictional novel, “Edge of Darkness,” by local author Calvin Cahail, takes its readers right into the middle of the action after a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami, where the survivors are left to navigate the aftermath — right in the heart of Astoria.
The novel’s main character, Jason, is separated from his wife. He sets out to find her while surviving without food, shelter and clean water.
Cahail retired early after working years in the restaurant industry. He has traveled all over the world for his career. After living in Costa Rica, he moved to Astoria full-time.
Cahail’s inspiration for the book came from an emergency planning meeting he attended at his wife’s workplace, Cahail said.
“It quickly started to veer toward the Cascadia fault. And many people may want to put their head in the sand about it but it is something to think about,” Cahail said.
Quickly, Cahail realized if the disaster did happen, he would be separated from his wife for possibly weeks if she was at work and he was at home, he said.
“I thought that storyline would make a wonderful book,” Cahail said. “And that is how I got started.”
The book details the disaster and how it may happen but the real story is what is going on in Jason’s head, who is the book's protagonist, Cahail said.
“He doesn’t know if she is alive and it is that struggle that is the real key to the book,” he said.
One review by a reader on Amazon states, “The storyline is suspenseful and right on track about major issues survivors would face after a CSZ event. Its survival advice is integrated into the story, none of that obvious product placement this genre tends to suffer from. The characters are interesting, not cookie-cutter heroes, and well drawn. I particularly liked the one who’s battling his own addiction and grief while still trying to help others.”
Cahail sees the cataclysmic event as the antagonist because it pushes against the hero. While some writers allow the characters to tell the story, Cahail likes to see conflict as the key, he said.
“If you are going out to sea in a ship, you are likely to have a rudder or a way to get you where you need to go,” Cahail said. “Conflicts are the key to me. If you have good characters and they have legitimate reasons for having conflict, the conflicts will be the rudder and keep the story going. The reader will want to keep turning the pages.”
Cahail will sell his novel at the Astoria Sunday Market so readers can meet him in person to learn more.