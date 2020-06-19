Which animal gives the best hugs? How do you get a magician to give you a cupcake? What has two hands but can’t hold anything?
These are just a few riddles published in Astoria resident Danielle Hall’s new book, “The Challenging Riddle Book for Kids.”
The book, published earlier this month, features 200 riddles for children ages 9 to 12 to solve.
“I want kids to know that being able to solve a riddle is not ‘Are you smart or not?’ It’s not a sign of intelligence that you can solve a riddle. Sometimes it takes determination and thinking about different kinds of intelligence,” Hall said. “You don’t have to be smart to solve riddles, you have to be determined.”
Throughout the book, Hall encourages kids to use critical thinking to solve the riddles. For example, when solving the riddle “What has two hands but can’t hold anything?” the trick to solving the question is to think about all the things that have hands, then imagine human traits, Hall said.
“The answer is a clock. The question takes kids through some of the logic in riddles. Then, they can get to the answer and have a toolbox to think critically and hopefully feel more successful,” Hall said.
Hall is a trained classroom teacher, who specializes in high school English. For the last few years, she’s worked on creating educational resources to be used in classrooms. Her unique creations range from trivia questions to escape room puzzles.
The processHall started working on the book earlier this year after she was approached by a publishing company that asked if she’d be interested in creating a riddle book.
“The first thing I did was write an example of each type of riddle they wanted … One of them is ‘the Riddle of the Sphinx.’ I wrote a blurb saying, ‘Did you know that this riddle originates from the ancient Greek play ‘Oedipus’?’’ Then they greenlighted me to write more,” Hall said. “The whole process was very fast since they are riddles and it’s not a novel.”
Hall was given six weeks to come up with the book’s questions and themes.
“My challenge was to try to create a variety of riddles where the thinking was different, required me to step outside of myself and come up with different kinds of logic,” Hall said. “That’s also the challenge of any teacher, to take something that’s easy to you and think about it from the student’s perspective.”
Hall tried to create a range of puzzles that will engage “different players so they’ll find different successes in different places,” she said.
Part of Hall’s inspiration for the book came from her weekly trivia night sessions, which she’s gone to for the last seven years with her wife, Amanda.
“My wife always says she hates riddles because all you’re trying to do is figure out the answer to the puzzle that the creator already has,” Hall said. “Trivia is like riddles. It’s not about being smart, it’s about thinking carefully. It helps to know a lot of stuff but you can arrive at an answer by thinking it through … This book isn’t for smart kids, this book is for curious kids.”
Representation
In addition to putting together the riddles, Hall created characters that are seen throughout the book. Some of the characters are inspired by real people, like Hall’s friends Ashraf and Vennietta.
“I knew it would be really powerful for kids to have characters throughout this book as if it’s a story,” Hall said. “Astoria is a very white community but I knew this book would be used in homes and classrooms throughout the United States so I wanted the characters to be representative.”
Toward the beginning stages of the book, Hall told her editors she wanted the book’s characters to showcase a diverse group of cultures and ethnicities.
“An editor said at first, ‘Don’t you think that’d be confusing for kids, to have a character with a name like Ashraf?’ But the president of Afghanistan is named Ashraf. There are famous futbol players named Ashraf,” Hall said. “It’s not a very different name if you’re those people. I insisted and was extremely happy that they listened to me.”
Hall’s other friend, Vennietta, had never seen any riddles or classroom problems that use her name, even though she’s an educator, Hall said. The fact was something she kept in mind when creating the book’s characters.
“As an educator, it’s really important to be intentional about names because it’s literally the least we can do to make our students feel represented and happy,” Hall said.
The book is available at Lucy’s Books and online through Amazon.
