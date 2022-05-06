Though forgotten by many, Cleveland Rockwell remains a jewel in Oregon’s rich art history.
Born in 1837 in Youngstown, Ohio, Rockwell studied as a boy at a preparatory school in New York City, where he learned the foundations of art, cartography and engineering.
Rockwell graduated from a school that would later become part of New York University with training in mechanical engineering. In 1856, he was appointed to the U.S. Coast Survey and surveyed islands in New York harbor.
During the Civil War, he also spent time around Port Royal, the Savannah River, and along the coasts of Virginia and Maine. His cartography work for the Union proved controversial years later when he married Cornelia Fleming Russell, whose uncle was then the governor of Tennessee.
After being appointed assistant in the Coast Survey, Rockwell was sent to the West Coast in the late 1860s. It was then that he began surveying at the mouth of the Columbia River.
When Rockwell first came to the Columbia, the last time it had been surveyed was almost 20 years before in the early 1850s. White Americans’ interest in and knowledge of the area had strengthened dramatically in that time. They had begun demanding a level of detail in the surveys that hadn’t been present before.
While the majority of Rockwell’s professional career was spent making topographical maps, his lasting cultural contributions are in the landscapes and seascapes he created in his free time. Artists were often crucial members of exploratory commissions during a time before the existence of or easy access to photography. Their work was used both for documentation and to entice investors by painting a more romantic picture of the supposedly untamed West.
Rockwell paid homage to this history by combining the spirit of earlier art traditions with his professional background. Luminism is a movement defined by art historians as a 19th century painting style initially inspired by the Hudson River School. It’s characterized by its focus on light in landscapes and the tranquility that nature can evoke.
Today, Rockwell is considered one of the country’s finest Luminist painters. However, rather than romanticize the Northwest’s features to make them more palatable to an East Coast audience, he focused on capturing the region’s treacherous landscape alongside its beauty.
After years in the Coast Survey, Rockwell was intimately familiar with the Northwest’s landscape. Historian Franz Stenzel writes that “he knew every detail of the Columbia River. He had measured the height of every mountain … Since he lived in the scenes he painted, he had experienced the change in appearance from early dawn to the lighting from the sun’s last rays.”
For years, Rockwell bounced between projects throughout the Northwest and in California. His surveying work also brought him to Alaska and British Columbia, Canada, where Stenzel said he created, “some of the finest representations of 19th century southeast Alaska in existence.”
Rockwell relocated his family from San Francisco to Portland in the late 1870s after being appointed chief of the Northwest section of the Coast Survey. Toward the end of his career, Rockwell worked as a civil engineer after retiring from the Coast Survey in 1892. He died in Portland in 1907.
While he likely painted hundreds of works in his lifetime, only a fraction of Rockwell’s art remains. The few museums and private collectors who care for his pieces are guardians to an important chapter in Northwest history when science, engineering and art intersected.