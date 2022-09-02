When he steps back to analyze his craft, Vincent Jones-Centeno radiates joy in making music.
“I love conducting because it makes me feel like I am flying,” he said. “When I conduct an ensemble, I am helping them fly with me.” Jones-Centeno has just been appointed as musical director for the North Coast Chorale.
And, he said following Denise Reed, longtime leader of the Astoria-based group, will be a challenge. “I have got my work cut out for me,” he said.
Jones-Centeno is no stranger to the group, having been the chorale’s accompanist for five years. He is so stitched into the fabric of Astoria’s musical life that singers know him from other venues, including private lessons and teaching through the Astoria Conservatory of Music.
He has earned considerable applause from teaching colleagues when he re-energized music offerings at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Astoria. In his newest role, he remains focused on the future of local music. “I want to attract new members to join us,” he said.
Jones-Centeno’s story began in The Philippines at 6 years old, when he asked his mother if he could take piano lessons.
Fast forward and he worked on his doctorate in musical theory and conducting at the University of Oregon, where he conducted the university orchestra, helped lead the symphonic band and conducted an opera workshop program.
His wife, Bereniece, who also studied in Eugene, founded the Cascadia Chamber Opera — and appointed him conductor. When she was hired to provide leadership for the Astoria Music Festival in 2015, the couple moved to Astoria.
In addition to the chorale and teaching full-time, Jones-Centeno also plays the organ at Grace Episcopal Church and piano for the Astor Street Opry Company. This year’s production of “Shanghaied in Astoria” is his fifth year helping the troupe.
Bob Goldberg and his wife are longtime chorale performers. “(Jones-Centeno) is awesome, and I know him through the schools as well as through the opera company and the chorale,” Goldberg said. “He has a knack for getting the most of the singers.”
Goldberg embraces the concept of joy in stage performance that both Reed and Jones-Centeno promote. “When I’m up there, I am having a really good time, I’m singing out and smiling,” he said. Goldberg, an Astoria substitute teacher, is eager for the variety of music selections to continue.
“Many chorale members are thrilled and excited about him taking over. We’ll miss him on piano, but the new piano guy is great.”
The latter is another professional musician, Paul Brady, who teaches at the Astoria Conservatory of Music.
Alvis Porter, a retired pharmacist from Seaside, has sung with the chorale since 2008. “I love it so much,” she said. Jones-Centeno “will be wonderful,” she added, anticipating a seamless transition. “I have trouble with rhythm – that’s my biggest problem – and he always helps with that.”
Jones-Centeno is enthused to offer varied programming in winter concerts, scheduled for Dec. 9 and 11. “I plan a classically-oriented first half and then lighter fare, and I plan to make it more interactive, with Christmas singalongs, familiar Christmas tunes.”
Traditions continue, however. Nov. 27 is set for the annual production of Handel’s “Messiah” with its participatory “Hallelujah Chorus.” Jones-Centeno is working through his music catalog, identifying suitable work by living American composers to broaden the repertoire.
Spurred by his doctorate in music theory, he enjoys sharing nuances with his singers. “I like to dig deep into the music itself — how notes get into a composer’s mind,” he said. “There are so many treasures in one piece of music.”
An innovation will seek to embrace other artistic disciplines. “I want to utilize a bunch of artists, poets, visual artists, sculptors and ballet and dance schools,” he said.
Events are being planned for next spring, including two concerts set for May 19 and 21. Spiritual and gospel music is on the radar. “It’s just good music — you can’t beat Bernstein,” he said. He hopes the chorale’s version will involve dancers, too. “If we can pull off that, it will be amazing.”
Recruiting singers to replenish the chorale’s ranks as it regroups, Jones-Centeno has two criteria. “For singers, there are two things: a love for music and people who don’t mind being on stage with the rest of us.”