Jones-Centeno portrait

Vincent Jones-Centeno has taken over as musical director following the retirement of Denise Reed. Jones-Centeno brings decades of experience to the role of musical director and conductor.

When he steps back to analyze his craft, Vincent Jones-Centeno radiates joy in making music.

“I love conducting because it makes me feel like I am flying,” he said. “When I conduct an ensemble, I am helping them fly with me.” Jones-Centeno has just been appointed as musical director for the North Coast Chorale.

North Coast Chorale

The North Coast Chorale has performed a variety of musical styles from sacred music, gospel, folk, jazz and popular music such as Broadway show tunes.
Larsen center group photo

Board members of the North Coast Chorale gathered for a photo at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts in Astoria. Left to right are Cheryl Capellen, vice president; Cindy Van Arsdall; Ellen Kachel-Bewley; Ann Parrino, librarian; Patricia Barnes, treasurer; Carole Birney, secretary and Dinah Urell.
Goldberg of North Coast Chorale

Bob Goldberg, a member of the North Coast Chorale.

Patrick Webb is a former managing editor of The Astorian.

