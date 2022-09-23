I had to work my way through college. Part-time jobs changed each year, sparking an annual job-replacement hustle. One constant was that I worked each school year in the athletic department laundry rooms. Of all places, this is where I met my first wise man.
Frank was my boss. I had illusions about my teenage greatness – illusions he demolished in the best way possible. In a place full of conditioned college athletes, he stood out. He wore brightly-colored polyester pants and long-sleeve shirts. At the neck, he favored orange Boy Scout-shaped neckerchiefs, held in place by shined multicolored stones and black cowboy boots.
He was the oyster shell on the outside with a hidden hoard of perceptive pearls inside. He was a walking, talking, unintended wisdom dispenser. I listened then but only recalled his wisdom later in life.
On my first day, he told me that my position included oversight of various college athletic spaces, such as courts, dance studios, gyms and archery ranges. “There are three badges that display your authority,” he said. First was a neck whistle and t-shirt labeled “facilities director.” I naively said this earned respect. Frank punctured that balloon.
“Jonsson, you are just a stuffed shirt. This tee is no shield.”
He next gave me a 6-inch ring holding various keys. “These open every door in every facility, control all the interior lights and equipment lockers,” he said. He encouraged me to use the keys to open any door I chose. It was couched as a way to look for bad actors. What it more likely meant was to seek out the unknown and embrace the possibility of change.
Finally, he handed me a clipboard with blank sheets of paper. A pencil was attached by a string. “If you want guaranteed, assumed authority, carry this clipboard with you. Everybody thinks the guy with the clipboard and a serious demeanor is in charge. You aren’t, but first impressions are always helpful,” he said.
After the field tour, he indicated I needed to experience humility. He showed me how to tend to the massive laundry room. Nothing humbles one more than being required to receive sweaty, stained shirts, shorts and socks.
One day, Frank was in an expansive mood. We were closing after a busy day. He prophesized that my modest job might someday change what I thought about my place in the world. “You sound kind, for almost the first time ever,” I answered sarcastically. “I am a humble man with a simple view of the world,” he responded.
A few weeks later, I escaped laundry duties. It is almost cliche, but it turned out it was a single key from that 6-inch ring that opened a solid door into a world that became an important part of my life. I just didn’t know it at the time. The key opened the door to a large room full of weights, plates, racks, dumbbells, bars and kettle balls. Daring you to enter and master them. It was all cold, hard iron.
As a student, my first reaction was to take a lifting class. It began with lectures about the all-important mental aspects of lifting. Three key takeaways were these. First, visualize each lift, second, respect the iron, and finally, subordinate your pride before the iron. This physical and mental combination was crucial to beginning each workout. This set the tone for a successful lifting cycle.
Admittedly, I side-eyed the lecture. It seemed to be too much trouble. I was all about getting bigger, stronger, faster and lifting with abandon. This worked for quite a while. I was a gym regular, increasingly in better shape. However, in hindsight, I did not include the foundational lessons of humility and acceptance. Without these intrinsic motivations, I was set to fail.
After college, work, family, friends and children consumed the waking hours all too soon. Thus, lifting quickly drifted its way down the priority list until it fell off. Frank predicted this by repeating a saying that has stood the test of time, “young folks miss opportunity because it arrives dressed in sweats and looks like work.”
Years passed. I was overweight, had a screeching chorus of bad joints, endured an aching back and a general sense that life was passing by too quickly and painfully. The start of my golden years was becoming a dull, gray, slow-moving wreck.
I was wading into a rising tide. Conversely, my decline was too obvious to ignore. I will admit it was more desperation than resolve that started to change my course. I was faced with an initial inability to work out. It was that bad. I turned to physically easy but mentally difficult mediation.
The mental lifting truisms I had earlier dismissed resurfaced. There was stark vulnerability.
The next two chapters came more quickly once I had connected some of the dots. Endurance-building workouts were slowly started and continued. The lifting chapter started to bring me full-circle to the long-ago laundry room wisdom. When I first went back to very light weight-lifting, I consciously worked to leave my ego at the door. I tried not to worry about what the others were doing. I started by doing the best I could do with the iron.
I have found this last step to be the real eye-opener. Lifting has become its own meditation. As I age, the iron remains unforgiving and yet it rewards me if I use the opportunity.
I cannot lift as much as I once did and must subordinate my pride, be humble. It was like I was almost back with the clipboard. But this time there were written Frank lessons on those sheets of paper. I like to think he would no longer call me “just a stuffed shirt.”
This essay was produced through a class taught by Tom Hallman Jr., a Pulitzer Prize winning reporter at The Oregonian.