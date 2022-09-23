Weight lifting
Anete Lusina

I had to work my way through college. Part-time jobs changed each year, sparking an annual job-replacement hustle. One constant was that I worked each school year in the athletic department laundry rooms. Of all places, this is where I met my first wise man.

Frank was my boss. I had illusions about my teenage greatness – illusions he demolished in the best way possible. In a place full of conditioned college athletes, he stood out. He wore brightly-colored polyester pants and long-sleeve shirts. At the neck, he favored orange Boy Scout-shaped neckerchiefs, held in place by shined multicolored stones and black cowboy boots.



This essay was produced through a class taught by Tom Hallman Jr., a Pulitzer Prize winning reporter at The Oregonian.

