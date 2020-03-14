I was talking to the head of research

for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

a while back

I told him I didn’t realize someone

was actually administrating the oceans and the weather

how’s that going for you?

sounds like that could be

a really big and frustrating job

...

we were talking

about the effects of climate change

when I noticed his eyes were rimmed in red

like he’d been crying

his face sad as he looked at me

and said

“Duncan, the North Pacific is misbehaving.”

...

he was talking about

the heartbeat of a massive

system that gives us everything

we know of as life

tucked up here in the  Northwest corner of the left coast

a heartbeat that has been in a dynamic balance

with its warm and cold cycles

decadal in its oscillation

from time immemorial

dependably ebbing and flowing

bump bump bump bump

...

until

it started

this atrial flutter

this watery arrhythmia

a year of cold currents out of the north

bringing rich nutrients

“Zooplankton like cheeseburgers,” he said

erratically followed by two years of warm currents

out of the south

“Like popcorn,” he said

boom and bust years of feed

for our beloved salmon

I remember thinking

no wonder they don’t show up

sometimes

...

and then the fever began

and the blob came to town

and wore out its welcome real quick

refusing to budge

millions of square miles of deep water

are hard to heat up even a single

Fahrenheit degree

but 10?

...

he tells me that

with these new temperatures

phytoplankton bloom in epic rashes and die

zooplankton head down to lower ranges

deep beneath the surface

where the billions of creatures that depend on them

can’t reach

...

in a déjà vu ... all over again

moment

just like our fisheries sisters and brothers

in  northeast waters

we lost the privilege to fish

our cod stocks in the gulf of Alaska

from one year to the next

bam

just like that

...

and the beach in front of my house

received a message

in the form of a 17-year-old teenage gray whale

that had died of starvation

remember those zooplankton diving?

and was unable to make the trip

back up the hill

...

and one day last summer we had

28 dorado show up on our docks

in Garibaldi

dorado!

and in the same week two sailfish

and a 90 pound bluefin

with two coho in its stomach

the underwater sonar showing schools of these

southern monsters

traveling our northern waters

like herds of invading buffalo

...

and I spoke with

another Yoda of the sea

who is a visionary oceanographer

at Oregon State University

he tells me that

carbon absorbed into the sea off of Japan’s

heavily industrialized eastern Honshu coastline

travels here underwater

on a slow-moving freight train of a current

that takes over 30 years to arrive

...

arrive in the form of hypoxic zones

and increasing ocean acidification

and this at levels

that are so 1990

bigger and heavier

carbon trains

already on the tracks

in the seas

coming at us

...

we’re talking about game changing

foundation of the house stuff here

like if zoo plankton can’t make their shells

well then we best be getting out the PB&J

because we are all toast

...

and I think

what these two men

really want to do

armed with the knowledge they have

...

they who have dedicated

their whole lives to being

in relationship with the other 70% of our planet

we call the seas

more water creatures than land creatures

...

what they really want to do

is to scream and yell

and wave their arms wildly

and hold up signs at intersections

and be provocative on the radio

but they don’t

because they are working within the system

spreading the dangerous information

through education and white papers

before it’s too late

sanitizing the unthinkably

big changes that are unfolding on their watch

by calmly saying

...

“The North Pacific is misbehaving.”

...

when it’s really

us that’s been doing so?

...

and some could say

these two men are being doom-sayers

as am I by writing these words

thinking these thoughts

...

but for me

it’s about love

I love this wild edge of a continent of ours

right now

just the way it is

and I love to hold beautiful

glistening fish in my hands

and love to be out on the broad back of the sea

feeling the sharp tang of salt on my lips

...

at these moments I realize

that buried inside of all of these gifts

is a relationship

with that staff of all life we call

carbon

that dark thread

running through this

liquid cored

brittle crusted

blue and brown skinned

planet

...

carbon

who lies underfoot

and under the water

that lifts our boats

hiding out in veins and great wells

of ancient sunlight

stored deep in the form of

oil, coal and methane

whose release

from the earths grip

has fueled the great flaring

of our industrial revolution

...

carbon

who is there

in the question

lying unanswered

in many minds

can we keep you here

on the surface

of the planet

carefully stored

in the form

of trees and soil

and great oceans

before it’s too late

to turn back

...

or will

we continue

to send your dark molecules

in a great expiration

upwards

in an ever increasing

migration

to circle the globe

trapping the heat you have

gifted us

throwing the balance

out of balance

as has happened

many times before

for different reasons

...

and as before

will life largely perish

to re-fashion itself

again?

...

big things are afoot

calling us

calling me

to own my part

in these radical changes

to own my part

in the solution

staring deep into my relationship

with this life giving

and life taking carbon

between whose ends

life itself

is stretched

...

dark molecules

which are

here and now

standing before you

forming

one quarter

of the mass

of my body

as my fingers reach out

to write this ode

of sadness

of hope

to the North Pacific

who we have driven

to misbehaving.

Duncan Berry is an artist who creates photographs and nature prints. He lives on the Oregon Coast and is a featured contributor for the annual FisherPoets Gathering.

