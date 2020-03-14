I was talking to the head of research
for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
a while back
I told him I didn’t realize someone
was actually administrating the oceans and the weather
how’s that going for you?
sounds like that could be
a really big and frustrating job
...
we were talking
about the effects of climate change
when I noticed his eyes were rimmed in red
like he’d been crying
his face sad as he looked at me
and said
“Duncan, the North Pacific is misbehaving.”
...
he was talking about
the heartbeat of a massive
system that gives us everything
we know of as life
tucked up here in the Northwest corner of the left coast
a heartbeat that has been in a dynamic balance
with its warm and cold cycles
decadal in its oscillation
from time immemorial
dependably ebbing and flowing
bump bump bump bump
...
until
it started
this atrial flutter
this watery arrhythmia
a year of cold currents out of the north
bringing rich nutrients
“Zooplankton like cheeseburgers,” he said
erratically followed by two years of warm currents
out of the south
“Like popcorn,” he said
boom and bust years of feed
for our beloved salmon
I remember thinking
no wonder they don’t show up
sometimes
...
and then the fever began
and the blob came to town
and wore out its welcome real quick
refusing to budge
millions of square miles of deep water
are hard to heat up even a single
Fahrenheit degree
but 10?
...
he tells me that
with these new temperatures
phytoplankton bloom in epic rashes and die
zooplankton head down to lower ranges
deep beneath the surface
where the billions of creatures that depend on them
can’t reach
...
in a déjà vu ... all over again
moment
just like our fisheries sisters and brothers
in northeast waters
we lost the privilege to fish
our cod stocks in the gulf of Alaska
from one year to the next
bam
just like that
...
and the beach in front of my house
received a message
in the form of a 17-year-old teenage gray whale
that had died of starvation
remember those zooplankton diving?
and was unable to make the trip
back up the hill
...
and one day last summer we had
28 dorado show up on our docks
in Garibaldi
dorado!
and in the same week two sailfish
and a 90 pound bluefin
with two coho in its stomach
the underwater sonar showing schools of these
southern monsters
traveling our northern waters
like herds of invading buffalo
...
and I spoke with
another Yoda of the sea
who is a visionary oceanographer
at Oregon State University
he tells me that
carbon absorbed into the sea off of Japan’s
heavily industrialized eastern Honshu coastline
travels here underwater
on a slow-moving freight train of a current
that takes over 30 years to arrive
...
arrive in the form of hypoxic zones
and increasing ocean acidification
and this at levels
that are so 1990
bigger and heavier
carbon trains
already on the tracks
in the seas
coming at us
...
we’re talking about game changing
foundation of the house stuff here
like if zoo plankton can’t make their shells
well then we best be getting out the PB&J
because we are all toast
...
and I think
what these two men
really want to do
armed with the knowledge they have
...
they who have dedicated
their whole lives to being
in relationship with the other 70% of our planet
we call the seas
more water creatures than land creatures
...
what they really want to do
is to scream and yell
and wave their arms wildly
and hold up signs at intersections
and be provocative on the radio
but they don’t
because they are working within the system
spreading the dangerous information
through education and white papers
before it’s too late
sanitizing the unthinkably
big changes that are unfolding on their watch
by calmly saying
...
“The North Pacific is misbehaving.”
...
when it’s really
us that’s been doing so?
...
and some could say
these two men are being doom-sayers
as am I by writing these words
thinking these thoughts
...
but for me
it’s about love
I love this wild edge of a continent of ours
right now
just the way it is
and I love to hold beautiful
glistening fish in my hands
and love to be out on the broad back of the sea
feeling the sharp tang of salt on my lips
...
at these moments I realize
that buried inside of all of these gifts
is a relationship
with that staff of all life we call
carbon
that dark thread
running through this
liquid cored
brittle crusted
blue and brown skinned
planet
...
carbon
who lies underfoot
and under the water
that lifts our boats
hiding out in veins and great wells
of ancient sunlight
stored deep in the form of
oil, coal and methane
whose release
from the earths grip
has fueled the great flaring
of our industrial revolution
...
carbon
who is there
in the question
lying unanswered
in many minds
can we keep you here
on the surface
of the planet
carefully stored
in the form
of trees and soil
and great oceans
before it’s too late
to turn back
...
or will
we continue
to send your dark molecules
in a great expiration
upwards
in an ever increasing
migration
to circle the globe
trapping the heat you have
gifted us
throwing the balance
out of balance
as has happened
many times before
for different reasons
...
and as before
will life largely perish
to re-fashion itself
again?
...
big things are afoot
calling us
calling me
to own my part
in these radical changes
to own my part
in the solution
staring deep into my relationship
with this life giving
and life taking carbon
between whose ends
life itself
is stretched
...
dark molecules
which are
here and now
standing before you
forming
one quarter
of the mass
of my body
as my fingers reach out
to write this ode
of sadness
of hope
to the North Pacific
who we have driven
to misbehaving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.