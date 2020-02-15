For Black History Month, I decided to write from the perspective of someone who has lived the African American experience in the 21st century. Since I think my experiences are similar to those of many African Americans in our society, I chose to relate some of my experiences.
Prejudice in pop culture
I recently viewed the classic movie, “Gentleman’s Agreement,” starring Gregory Peck as a reporter writing about anti-Semitism. In the film, Peck’s character pretends to be Jewish to experience anti-Semitism.
The movie takes place soon after World War II, but as I watched, I saw relevance in the movie’s events. Many attitudes and behaviors portrayed can be related to prejudice and discrimination in present society.
“Gentleman’s Agreement” shows the excluding of Jews from restaurants, clubs, schools and housing. This discriminatory behavior is enabled by those who bear witness silently, thus creating a silent agreement.
Those who keep silent when someone makes stereotypical comments encourage discriminatory attitudes. These consensual understandings allow prejudice, producing, at the minimum, awkward moments for the recipient of prejudicial remarks and actions.
Acknowledging and responding to such awkward moments is crucial to participation in conversations about race. Such conversations are essential for allowing us to move toward a society in which diversity is appreciated. It is essential to our ability to live together.
Personal experiences
When awkward moments occur and no one speaks up, our society experiences misunderstanding and resentment between races.
In the late 70s, my vehicle broke down while on a Florida road trip. I had to be towed to a gas station in a small town between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. My young son was with me and patiently waited while my car was repaired. After several hours in the summer heat, he told me softly but insistently that he needed to use the restroom.
Across the street was a restaurant. As soon as I opened the door, I saw an all-white establishment. At a long table were several patrons, including a state trooper. A waitress, who was serving coffee to the trooper, loudly announced that my son and I would not be served.
Nobody said a word. You could hear a pin drop.
I knew, as I was alone in this very awkward moment, it was imperative that I speak up for my son. I spoke loudly, announcing that I didn’t come to eat, but that my son needed to use the restroom, and that I was going to take him to do just that, then we would leave.
Another awkward moment occurred after joining a group of music teachers at the University of Fairbanks.
One morning on a tour of Denali, a member of the group decided to tell a joke. He began with, “There were these three guys; an Indian, a Chinese and an Irishman. …”
I stopped him mid-sentence, as I realized he was about to make stereotypical remarks. After talking about the joke, he understood how the joke could impact others. For the rest of the seminar, we all kept our conversations to the subjects at hand.
I had realized that if I didn’t speak up, I might continue hearing these awkward conversations that might eventually be directed toward me. If they were, I’d be uncomfortable and distracted, unable to complete my work.
These types of awkward moments have produced, in many African Americans, feelings of bitterness, inferiority, resentment and even hatred. I’ve escaped some of this by confronting racism and prejudice by calling it out when it happens. This means letting people know, in a positive voice, what isn’t acceptable. I will not participate in this type of conversation, not even as a listener, thus not adhering to the “Gentleman’s Agreement” by being silent or ignoring prejudicial comments.
African Americans repeatedly experience discrimination in all areas and institutions of our society. Stereotypical remarks have a lasting effect on the victims, the least of which is the development of distrust. These remarks often lead to misunderstandings and the avoidance of discussions that might help facilitate our understanding of one another and our ability to find common ground.
Moving forward
“Race and Ethnicity in America,” edited by Gail Thomas, includes articles on the effects of discrimination and prejudice. In one article, sociologist Joe Feagin defines discrimination as practices carried out by members of dominant groups, which have a differential and negative impact on members of subordinate groups.
Other authors in this textbook describe intergroup relations in the United States and throughout the world as having become tenser, more provoking and more confusing. The authors argue that race relations may appear to have improved on the surface, but ultimately, attitudes have not changed much.
Honest discussion of diversity can create positive outcomes. Yes, there will be awkward moments, but they get less uncomfortable when more people are unwilling to support discriminatory treatment of others, and when more people begin to accept diversity as a necessary and positive component of life in a pluralistic society.
