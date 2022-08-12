Bono riverwalk portrait

Author Jan Bono is inspired by resting along the Astoria Riverwalk, brewing up ideas from the water’s edge.

 Lissa Brewer/The Astorian

After writing poetry, newspaper columns, mysteries and now a darker novel, author Jan Bono’s latest goal is to draft a screenplay for a Hallmark movie, ideally one with a Christmas theme.

Amid taking online screenwriting courses, the Long Beach, Washington, author recently released her 17th book.

'Pen Pals' back cover

“Pen pals” is Jan Bono’s 17th published book.
'Pen Pals'

Peninsula author Jan Bono poses with her newest book release, “Pen Pals.”
The bookmobile

Mystery author and retired educator Jan Bono keeps stacks of her published books in the back of the car she calls the “bookmobile.”

Patrick Webb is a former managing editor of The Astorian.

