Weekend Break: 'Neighborhoods of the Imagination'

'Sunrise Sunset'

Many of O’Brien’s landscape paintings, like “Sunrise Sunset,” explore houses and neighborhood landscapes.

It’s hard not to smile when you gaze at artist Laura O’Brien’s colorful, quirky, lopsided town landscapes she calls “Neighborhoods of the Imagination,” also the title of her newest exhibit.

“I’ve always loved walking around neighborhoods,” O’Brien said, commenting on her fondness for painting houses. “Even as a child, I would love looking at the different shapes of houses and finding stairways, secret paths and following backyard trails.”

O'Brien and paintings at gallery

Find geometric landscape paintings by artist Laura O’Brien displayed on the walls of Northwest by Northwest Gallery at an upcoming exhibit and reception.
'Elephant'

A new addition to O’Brien’s collection of subjects is the elephant, which appears in muted shades beside a neighborhood scene.
'Haystack in Golden Sky'

“Haystack in Golden Sky” shows a pattern of lapping waves in the foreground of Haystack Rock.

M.J. Cody is a travel writer who is the author of “Sleeping Around the Northwest,” among other titles. Cody is a regular contributor to The Astorian, Coast Weekend and Our Coast Magazine.

An error occurred