Weekend Break: Not all bad news this summer

To keep from going coronavirus crazy, I pack up my masks, wipes and painting gear, get in the car and cruise our beautiful area until a sketch-worthy or paintable moment appears in my windshield.

Astoria Marina Seafood

Roy Bruer and Amanda Cordero are the new owners of Marina Seafood at the West Mooring Basin in Astoria.
U.S. Highway 101 Berry Stand

Nothing says summer like the appearance of the U.S. Highway 101 berry stand in Warrenton, overladen with sweet strawberries.
Bait Shop

While waiting outside for my dog ‘Alice’ to be washed and fluffed at Hammond Kennels, my eyes were drawn across Pacific Drive. This closed little shack pretty much blends in with the underbrush and its faded siding and broken signage lured me in.
Simple Pleasures

For my wife, Pat, and me, the recent lockdown meant the big downsizing. In those frenzied months, we moved from our house of 20 years to the Illahee Apartments. There’s a small park on the property where, late one afternoon, the shadow play from an overhead tree on a rusting, vintage lawn chair called me down from our balcony.

Noel Thomas’s work can be viewed at Riversea Gallery in Astoria or at bit.ly/riverseanoelthomas

