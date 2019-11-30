It is dead calm on the beach — the east wind subsided after sunset.
It’s not common to walk on Clatsop beaches at night in the winter, but the calm beckons my companion and I to venture out on the sand in the crisp, clear night, the moon now showing about three quarters of its natural glory near the barely visible western horizon.
We stroll along, just shoreside from the damp sand. It’s unusually quiet, the surf almost nonexistent. Ahead, a thin skim of fog hovers over the beach, slightly illuminated by the moon.
“What’s that?” my companion whispers breathily. I turn my ear north and hear a faint, irregular thumping. Then, as we move farther along, the thumping is accompanied by splashing sounds.
Suddenly, an elk almost the size of a truck zooms past us into the surf. By now, the moon is showing us the silhouettes of perhaps 30 elk frolicking in the shallow seawater, running at each other and jumping from side to side, rolling and splashing around like a gaggle of elementary students at a public pool. We move up the beach to keep clear, but the show goes on for another 15 minutes until suddenly, unanimously, the animals turn to the east and thunder off the beach.
When we return to our vehicle, we stare at each other as if to say a silent “Did you see what I just saw?” along with “How are they not freezing to death?” If it were summer, it’s unlikely those elk would venture onto the beach where they would encounter humans, but animal’s habits change in winter, as do human’s.
A time to recharge
Winter is the resting time in nature. It’s a time when the forests quiet, the roads decongest and home by the fireside is the best place to be.
Our North Coast winters feature relatively warm temperatures and little snow, but they make up for that mildness with fierce tempests that rock beaches and headlands throughout the cold months.
Old Man Winter is merciless.
He pounces on the unprepared, punishes the foolish. Life and limb are threatened. Earthly beings take heed or suffer the consequences. It is not surprising that the Corps of Discovery considered their stay at Ft. Clatsop as the coldest they’d ever been, even after the preceding winter in North Dakota’s frozen landscape. They did as all northern beings in winter at that time — they held up in a safe place and conserved their energy and resources for the coming dry season.
Crabby but brave
Technological changes in the last 200 years have made it possible for humans to challenge the power of Old Man Winter. A good example of this is Dungeness crab fishers on the coast of North America. Dungeness crab fishers are creatures of winter. They venture out from coastal harbors when conditions are most abominable. Commercial crabbing is the most lucrative of fisheries on the West Coast, and it happens mostly in the depths of winter. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the Dungeness crab industry has 310 deaths per 100,000 full-time employees, a chilling statistic. The modern-day fleet is less endangered by the North Pacific than their predecessors due to unprecedented technological advances in the last 25 years but still, Old Man Winter exacts his toll. Apparently, the upwards of $300 million payday is enough to keep those fishers in the most dangerous profession in America.
‘The Father of American Skiing’
According to the United States Ski and Snowboard Association, the first documented ski user in the U.S. was John “Snowshoe” Thompson, a Norwegian immigrant who used skis to deliver mail from Placerville, California, to Virginia City, Nevada, and the surrounding territory beginning in 1850.
Despite his 20 years slogging through the snowpack of the Sierras, Thompson never got frozen stiff, but he got “stiffed.” Thompson never received a dime from the government for his endeavors. The stories of his fortitude and fearlessness never abated and he has come to be known as the “Father of American Skiing.”
Snow sports today
Since Thompson’s times, it’s fair to say that winter sports have come a long way. By the 1880s, steam trains began carrying mail and skiers in the Sierras and the Cascades. Mechanically assisted skiing did not take hold in America until 1934 in Woodstock, Vermont. Ski tows quickly became popular culture — within five years, over 100 ski tows were operating in the U.S.
Ski parks formed in the Northwest in the early 1930s and ski clubs formed in the early 1920s, but until the advent of ski tows, skiers still had to climb. Fit skiers climbed to the top of the runs with moleskin coverings on their skis and then skied down. Ski tows were established at Snoqualmie Pass in Washington state and Multorpor on Mt. Hood in the late ’30s. The tows encouraged out-of-shape people to ski without the bother of having to climb the hill.
The sport exploded.
The ski industry has grown steadily ever since. Currently the ski industry in America brings in around $20 billion annually.
Skis vs. boards
While snowboarding has become very popular in the last 20 years, the number of snowboarders has never overtaken the popularity of skis on the slopes, averaging less than half of the total ski revenues. Still, that’s a lot of snowboarders. According to Leigh Capozzi, Director of Brand and Communications for Mt. Bachelor ski resort near Bend, the snowboard segment is still growing.
“Snowboarding is a segment that continues to grow and makes up an ever-increasing share of our passholders. What is most fun is that snowboarding was once thought of strictly as a younger sport. Now it is common to see multiple generations of snowboarders enjoying Mt. Bachelor together as a family.”
Types of skiing include alpine, cross-country, freestyle and extreme, which I can’t even think about without getting dizzy. Among the most respected is the backcountry skier. These rugged individuals use a combination of skiing and mountaineering techniques to traverse the unbeaten paths in the mountains. Often, they make up the bulk of mountain rescue teams.
No matter your choice of winter activities, Old Man Winter affects everyone in the Northwest. You can acknowledge your weakness in his shadow like an ant or ignore him, like the elk. This year I plan to participate in my favorite winter sport: “extreme lounging.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.