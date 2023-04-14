 Skip to main content
Weekend Break: Out of the ashes

14th and Duane streets historic photo

A historic photo shows the corner of 14th and Duane streets in Astoria. The building once housed a state employment office.

 Sara’s Old Photos

The story of Astoria is one of destruction and regrowth, with buildings stacked upon the bones of their predecessors. Fires in 1883 and 1922 destroyed swaths of downtown while opening up space for new growth born of the region’s industrial ambition.

In this spirit, Astorians started construction 100 years ago at 14th and Duane streets on the Miller-Jeffers Building, now the home of the Norblad Hotel.

Ferrell Mill site

The site of the Ferrell Mill and future site of the Miller-Jeffers Building, as seen in the 1890s.
Miller-Jeffers Building in 1923

The Miller-Jeffers Building in 1923.
Present day 14th and Duane streets

The Miller-Jeffers Building as seen in 2021.

Jaime Lump is the administrative assistant for Lower Columbia Preservation Society in Astoria.

