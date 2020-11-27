Hazel Schlesinger is one of the Oregon Coast’s most prolific painters. With a collection featuring oil and acrylic paintings of vibrant sunsets, bright red poppy fields, stormy days at Haystack Rock and compositions of Mediterranean coastal towns, it is easy to see why.
Schlesinger grew up between Seaside and Cannon Beach. Running around beaches and spending time outdoors as a child yielded a deep appreciation for the natural beauty around her — an appreciation that has had a lasting impact on her creativity.
“Growing up on the coast has been the best education possible. The colors are so vivid. You get such a huge vista of panoramic views, and unobstructed views of sky and ocean,” Schlesinger said. “There’s never a boring moment.”
Northwest by Northwest Gallery in Cannon Beach has featured Schlesinger’s artwork since 2010. Since 2012, she has instructed workshops at the gallery. This year, she was selected as Cannon Beach’s Stormy Weather Arts Festival’s featured artist.
Schlesinger’s artwork is on display at 12 other galleries across the country, including Portland Art Museum’s Rental Sales Gallery. She also has work featured in Art Gallery H in Arizona.
Finding inspiration
Schlesinger describes herself as an impressionistic painter.
“I like to focus on broken colors and brush strokes to give my paintings energy,” she said.
By using her brush strokes as a compositional part of painting, she’s able to create works of art with clear definition and textures. When it comes to finding moments to capture in her paintings, Schlesinger said that light is the most determinant factor in catching her eye.
“It’s about how light strikes an object that excites me, and then secondary is the color,” Schlesinger said. “It can be the light that’s reflected from a tree branch or a palm frond on a wall that’s more exciting than the tree branch or palm frond itself.”
Painting the sunsets of Oregon’s coast has allowed Schlesinger to play with and understand light in her work.
“Being a coastal girl, I know exactly when the best time to paint a sunset is. So I have to wait for that,” Schlesinger said. “But then it gets dark, and that will happen in a snap of a finger. So if you’re in that spot and then snap there it goes — that’s what really, really is exciting to me.”
Schlesinger added that it’s also vital to anticipate the perfect moments you want to illustrate since sunsets are so fleeting. Recently, she’s been playing with different lighting techniques to allow her more leeway with lighting during sunset painting sessions.
“I kind of geek out and change my lighting so when it goes to sunset I can see my palette. I’ll put a headlamp on to shine on the canvas and a book light on to shine on the palette,” Schlesinger said.
Brand Schlesinger, Hazel’s son, grew up watching his mother create her paintings.
“She had her studio in the kitchen and we were exposed to it at all times. It was part of our existence, her painting,” he said. “She’s got a very expressive brush stroke and loves that palette of oranges and pinks and reds.”
Painting around the world
When she isn’t between her homes in Lake Oswego and Gearhart, Schlesinger can be found hopping around the Mediterranean.
In 2019, she spent six weeks on boats off the coasts of Sicily and Corsica in Italy.
Her love of color flourishes in that part of the world where the colors of the blue-toned water are other-worldly, and coastal villages are fresh pops of color among the landscape, making the painting possibilities endless.
“I love Tuscany as well and northern Italy,” Schlesinger said. “There, I bump into all of these gorgeous vineyards and views and rhythms. I’ll find one spot for a week and then go to a new spot for another week.”
When she isn’t creating a painting of her own, Schlesinger loves to spend her time helping young artists.
“I really, really love to teach,” she said. “It’s really thrilling to be able to take someone and help them see what they’re capable of and move up their level of painting.”
During college, Schlesinger continued creating art while simultaneously pursuing a degree in education. Thanks to her studies, she’s been able to marry her two passions and instruct workshops to give young painters, mostly high-school aged, a chance to work closely with her and advance their painting skills.
Her son also developed a talent for painting after years of watching his mom’s work.
The two went on a painting trip 10 years ago to rural France and spent days doing cityscape-style paintings of smaller French towns together. Now, her son finds inspiration in rural pockets of Oregon doing Americana-style paintings of rusty cars and abandoned barns.
“One of the most valuable things my mom has taught me is how to see color in the world, and how to see life through a different lens and have strong observational skills,” Brand Schlesinger said. “She’s a pretty phenomenal teacher to have.”
Schlesinger said she tells her students there is never a dull moment when you’re an artist.
“If you become passionate about this endeavor, you will never ever have a boring moment in your life because you start to see differently and you look at the world differently,” she said. “Instead of looking at individual people or objects, you look at shape and light and color. And all of the sudden, the bush you were looking at two months ago takes on a whole array of color.”
