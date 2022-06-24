Stacey Stahl, owner of MENAGERIE on Pier 39 in Astoria, cut a ribbon last month to open two new businesses just steps apart from one another. The eclectic MESS HALL MARKET, featuring gourmet take-home goods, sits adjacent to the quaint yummy lu’s treat window, as well as to MENAGERIE.
Stahl’s contributions join a slew of other businesses on the historic pier, including a wine bar, brewery, coffee shop and museum.
With a background in marketing, she is ambitious, not afraid of taking risks and moves quickly on her vision. Her two newest ventures went from concept to completion in only seven weeks.
“I believe I practically popped out an entrepreneur,” Stahl said. “I have a notebook from when I was 9 years old where I wrote about a restaurant I was going to open.”
MESS HALL MARKET, located in the historic former cannery’s original mess hall, sells specialty packaged and shelf-stable artisan foods. “Many of our makers are from the North Coast,” said Stahl. “We carry everything from sweet candy treats, coffee beans, mustards, olives and cocktail mixes to pastas, baking mixes, finishing salts and homemade dog treats,” she added.
The shop also stocks picnic baskets and market bags for customers to purchase and fill from the store’s wares. Shoppers can then visit neighboring shops for wine, charcuterie boxes, sandwiches, fresh crab, smoked salmon, pastries, beer and coffee.
Stahl describes yummy lu’s as “happiness in a window.” The treat shop carries fresh popcorn, bagged caramel corn, ice cream, candies and a few small toys like pinwheels, bubbles and plush dolls. The window is located on the waterfront side of the pier, but during harsh weather it operates instead from an interior door.
“Kids especially love yummy lu’s,” she said. Stahl’s third business, MENAGERIE, is down the hallway. It, too, supports many local artisans and carries items including jewelry, candles, soaps and artwork, as well as pottery, shirts and even small furniture pieces.
Stahl’s three businesses together employ a dozen staff, with a mission simply to cause delight.
“Everyone who comes in comments on how surprised they are to find a shop like ours on the pier,” Stahl said.
Staying involved in the community by supporting local artisans and hosting three artisan markets, she also created and designed the Astoria Love Locks campaign on Pier 39.
“The pier is a somewhat mystical experience. It’s very hard to put into words,” Stahl said. “We have ideas planned with our neighboring business friends to create some really special events. Many are already in the making.”