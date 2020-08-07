To avoid losing touch with friends, Dorothy Antilla came up with an idea in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Antilla, a 92-year-old resident of Raymond, Washington, created a poetry challenge. She started the challenge off by writing her own pandemic-themed prose, then asked her friends to mail back a response.
"Her letter included a poem written by her and a page of PEANUTS funnies to help cheer their days," said Senja Antilla, Dorothy's daughter.
Friends from Canada, Washington and Oregon participated, creating unique poems that encapsulate their experiences during the pandemic.
Peace and Justice
By Dorothy Antilla in Raymond
Greetings dear friends,
Are you beginning to wonder
When this pandemic shut in will end?
Oh, what to do to keep boredom at bay
while waiting patiently to hear
What Governor Inslee will say
Should we find a good book, bake,
Cook, plant a posy
Or walk, exercise, do a crossword to keep life rosy!
Now that we can no longer roam
Feed the birds, watch the hummers
And write a poem!
Share it with me
Lots of Love
-Dorothy
GOT MAIL?
By Beth Kandoll in Astoria
There was a young woman named Dorothy
She was told she must stay home remotely
Away from her friends, near where the road ends
round the corner from county seat South Bend.
A stranger to no one
She took pencil and pen
And a game she devised that would send
A message — a greeting — a challenge — and more
A poetry contest uniquely her own.
Now the contest had no rules and no winners
No prizes such as hotel stays and free dinners
The poets were told to stay home and look inward
so the game was afoot and the players were primed
with a challenge to put pen or pencil to rhyme.
And write they did with such boisterous style
that the mail lady could not help but smile
at the volume of mail that was postmarked remotely
To the bend in the road
To a young woman named Dorothy.
A Lament
By Rosemarie Leclair in South Bend, Washington
"I've been too long under house arrest."
So this is very difficult to do my best.
How do you write about the "pandemic?"
Especially when you are not at all academic.
I was inspired by what Dorothy wrote.
I am sure everyone got her note.
You know she used to teach,
But she was never one to "preach."
So I will just moan and groan here at home,
And wish that I could write a poem!
Untitled
By Sue Tuttle in Vancouver, Washington
Sitting at home, trying to do the right thing,
No get togethers with friends, so I took off my bling.
Everything's locked down, my hair is getting grayer,
Waiting for news from our almighty sayer.
All the weeds pulled and the chores are all done,
Normally, it would be time for some fun.
How long this virus will last is anyone's guess,
Wondering how our world got in this mess.
So for now, I'll just sit with my gin and tonic,
And dream of the day I can travel somewhere exotic.
An Unexpected Adventure
By Jim and Fran Allen in Aberdeen, Washington
Starting in October 2019 for five months in a camper van we traveled.
By March our nerves were beginning to become a bit unraveled.
We went lots of places and saw lots of things.
Our travel pattern was like the birds with open wings.
Through 18 states and 10,000 miles
Most of the time our faces were all smiles.
Along the way we began to hear of "19."
Our kids said "Come home," but there were places yet unseen.
We went for toilet paper at a store in the mountains of New Mexico.
But did we find any? Oh no!
The place was going crazy and people were getting rough.
So I told Fran "That's enough."
In three days of steady driving
We finally were at our home arriving.
Looking forward to not being on the go.
But what we were greeted with was quite a blow.
Staying home took on a different meaning.
Now we watch the birds eat and the cat slowly preening.
When we go to town are faces are not covered with smiles, but masks.
"How much longer is this going on?" everyone asks.
Nobody knows the real answer.
But all this can be a life enhancer
To take life a little slower and observe small things, as we should.
And always remember no matter what, life is good.
Life in Covid
By Carol and John Folk in Astoria
Life in Covid-
Oh what fun!
Trying not to be scathing
about the insanity raging.
If this is my last year here
may it be happy, peaceful and bright
- with blossoms and sunlight
- with Facetiming grandkids
- zooming book group
- planting and watering garden
- scooping up slugs
and transporting them
way across the yard!
Yes, life is precious -
Whether slug or bug
or 90-year-old or young
Red, Blue -
So far no one's reported covid corpses
by their political bent.
I wonder whether the graves
speak to our stupidity.
Black, white, Latino - Americans, all
If you live here, you're my kin.
So, dig up a little compost-
Thank the little earthworms
Water the spinach
Treasure this one precious day.
Life is better than NOT!
COVID SPRING 2020
By Beth Kandoll in Astoria
I think this robin would prefer we stay inside
Wait out this lockdown.
For several years it has built a nest
Close to our house.
It paces — ever watchful.
We dig in the dirt
Watch seedlings grow — protect them from predators
And inclement weather
It paces — ever watchful.
We prune branches of overgrown shrubs
Pull weeds
Create new garden beds.
It paces — ever watchful.
We wash cars.
It's a yearly chore.
Clean the moss and pollen from the crevices
It paces — ever watchful.
We wait for a return
To a "new normal"
Wait — until we can mingle without masks.
Greet people on the sidewalk without crossing to the other side.
We wait — ever watchful.
We wait — somewhat hopeful.
Sometimes You Just Need
By Marcia Walker in Port Orchard, Washington
Dear Dorothy,
Roses are red
Violets are blue
Many people have "Covid"
But hopefully not YOU!
Untitled
By Kate O'Neal in South Bend, Washington
Glowing greens of spring
are upon me
My heart soars aloft
The world around darkens
My home is bright and cozy
I'm at peace in my wee bubble
Untitled
By Jill Monson in Kent, Washington
Here we are, at home with our thoughts
Watching the rain and counting the drops.
Even in quarantine I live in gratitude,
always remembering it's all about attitude.
.
How will this play out? We don't know.
But on science and Dr. Fauci my hope does grow,
that the suffering of many will soon lessen,
and eventually there'll be a saving medicine
The Pandemic Blues
By Richard Bredsteen in Winnipeg, Ontario, Canada
Lighting the way in the twilight of life,
Singing a song, as I walk along,
The Pandemic blues change
To rainbow’s hue
As I learn to be
Each moment alone,
And loving my friends
Who also must stay at home
Lighting the way in the twilight of life
Singing a song as we walk along
The Pandemic blues change
To rainbow’s hue…
Living this life, seeking to know
How I may create myself anew,
And grow,
discovering the world
All in the same boat too,
Lighting the way and singing a song
As we walk along …
We have an opportunity to share
This common ground so remote,
A pandemic we endure …
The people I know and love
Remain here in my heart,
Lighting the way and singing a song
.
As we walk along,
The people suffering throughout the world
Are in my prayers and with me in grief,
We discover a way,
We collaborate and play,
We see …
A view without polluted skies,
A life with less stress,
Stay at home, be free,
Remain in the moment, awake,
Lighting the way,
In the twilight of life,
Singing a song,
as I walk along …
The Pandemic Blues
Change to rainbow’s hue
As we learn to be
Each moment alone …
What a life!
By Richard Bredsteen in Winnipeg, Ontario, Canada
I lay me down to rest,
Don’t know how the night will be
Remember sweet moments of reverie
Note the rareness of this symphony
Each note plays in my head
Songs we know and love
Illuminate this world anew
As deaf ears stir to listen and enjoy
The synergy of life,
the love we create,
The joy today or tomorrow,
The dreams we make
are simply seeds forever planted
And growing in the universe …
How may I ever know
The reasons I am here with you,
.
How may I ever know
The stillness of this heart,
my wish for you,
more animated now —
the speed of light,
the sunshine’s glow,
and ancestors’ parade,
in the night sky above …
As the walk continues
to reconcile the past,
our sufferings will always be
a catalyst for change,
the great mother will hold your hand,
and guide you into the light …
Tree
By Alice Clements in Raymond, Washington
What are you thinking of this pandemic? Has it changed your life as it has all of ours?
What a problem it has been for us.
Truly, we are trying our best to understand all the changes we are having to make: no hugs, standing a safe distance from each, no beauty shops to help our growing hair, no dental appointments and no restaurants to sit down in — too many changes for us older generation to adapt to.
However, we are strong, resilient people just as you are a strong tree and will survive this.
Good things will come of this.
We just have to be patient and pretend that we are that tree that weathers the storm and comes back stronger than ever.
Oh, to be that tree!
