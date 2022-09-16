Larson Perez with book

Author Andrea Larson Perez displays a page of her book, showing a vintage postcard depicting the pier which once hosted the Union Fishermen’s Cooperative Packing Co. That site is now home to the Cannery Pier Hotel.

 Emily Lindblom

Since she was a child, Andrea Larson Perez has loved old things made of paper, including “any kind of ephemera, old stationery or menus or cookbooks, magazines and old greeting cards,” Perez said.

Growing up in the tourist destination of St. Petersburg, Florida, she enjoyed visiting antique shops and thrift stores. As a 10-year-old, the most affordable keepsakes at these stores happened to be old postcards.

Postcards

Andrea Larson Perez turned her collection of local postcards into a book.
Larson Perez book at Commercial

Andrea Larson Perez stands at the intersection of 11th and Commercial streets, holding up a page from her book containing a postcard from the same location.
Larson Perez with box of postcards

Andrea Larson Perez poses with a box of vintage postcards. Collecting these mementos has been a passion of hers since childhood.

Emily Lindblom is a journalist and freelance contributor for The Astorian and Coast Weekend.

