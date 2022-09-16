Author Andrea Larson Perez displays a page of her book, showing a vintage postcard depicting the pier which once hosted the Union Fishermen’s Cooperative Packing Co. That site is now home to the Cannery Pier Hotel.
Since she was a child, Andrea Larson Perez has loved old things made of paper, including “any kind of ephemera, old stationery or menus or cookbooks, magazines and old greeting cards,” Perez said.
Growing up in the tourist destination of St. Petersburg, Florida, she enjoyed visiting antique shops and thrift stores. As a 10-year-old, the most affordable keepsakes at these stores happened to be old postcards.
“There were thousands of them,” Perez said. “If you go to any antique shop, you’re going to find boxes of postcards, so I used to go and collect them.”
Thus began a passion for collecting vintage postcards. When Perez moved to Astoria in 1994, she continued to find historic postcards from the North Coast area.
Though unsure of how many she has now, Perez said the good thing about postcards is that they take up little space.
By 2016, she had collected enough to publish a book of them, called “Astoria,” published as part of Arcadia Publishing’s postcard history series.
“To me they’re like clues to be woven together in a story,” Perez said of the postcards. “In this book, you can go decade by decade and look at how things changed or didn’t change and put together the story in your head.”
One way to date a postcard of Astoria is to check if the streets in the photo are made out of wooden planks. If they are, the postcard must date from before the Great Fire of 1922. If not, they must be from a later date.
In the early days of photography, when cameras weren’t easily accessible to the public, people often bought postcards instead. As photography became more accessible, some still printed photos on postcard stock.
“That’s why you might find a postcard of a lady standing next to a tree that’s not described or dated and there’s nothing to tell you about it,” Perez said. “When I find things like that, it’s fun to say, ‘I think I know where this house is, maybe this is somebody’s aunt.’ I like to make up stories about the photos.”
Perez has encountered many longtime Astorians and history buffs throughout her time in the area. “Over the years, I’ve established connections to people who have also loved collecting postcards,” she said. “It came up in conversation and I found out who had postcards and they let me use their postcards for the book in addition to what I had.”
One such Astorian was Michael Foster. When he passed away, a close friend of his, Marilyn Birkel, bestowed his collection to Perez. “I thought it was really special, so I treasure it,” Perez said. “He had it all organized in a box, and there are lots that are not in the book.”
Perez’s postcards include Astoria snapshots dating from a 1933 visit from the USS Constitution to a drawn-in rendering of a proposed Astoria Bridge layout and more.
One, on page 19 in the book, is of the pier that is now home to the Cannery Pier Hotel. The hotel’s designer, Robert “Jake” Jacob, wanted to incorporate some of the historic silhouette into the current building. When readers hold up the book with the pier photo in front of the hotel, they can see the similarities.
Another postcard, on page 64, dates to 1926 with artists working on the sgraffito style painting on the outside of the Astoria Column.
Page 43 displays a postcard of Tongue Point, which once hosted a naval reserve fleet from 1940 to 1963. Below is a postcard of an extensive hospital complex off Highway 202, now used for a housing development.
Perez said these photos hint at the relatively large population of Astoria during World War II, when about 40,000 lived in the area. Many of the Victorian houses in the city were used as boarding houses.
This is the second book Perez has published with Arcadia Publishing. The first was “Camp Rilea,” as part of the publishing company’s “Images of America” series.
Perez’s book can be found at the Columbia River Maritime Museum, Clatsop County Historical Society and at several local bookstores.
Emily Lindblom is a journalist and freelance contributor for The Astorian and Coast Weekend.