At the workshop of Astoria preservationist Lucien Swerdloff, students chart historic structures just blocks away, then set out to restore them.
Some are aspiring woodworkers, while others are homeowners seeking knowledge to carry out their own projects.
Swerdloff’s historic preservation program at Clatsop Community College is one of just a handful of its kind, allowing students to integrate history, theory and practice from the ground up.
“These old houses, they’re changing, living things,” Swerdloff said. “People come into a house, they take something out, they put something in, and if you want to restore that house you have to decide how you want to restore it. What do you want to restore it to?”
“You have to understand the different materials and how they behave, what’s compatible and what modern substitutes are compatible,” he said, citing an example of historic plaster, once made using hair from horses.
It’s the sort of detail that led Swerdloff to take a leading role in founding the preservation program over a decade ago.
“A few of the local builders and architects, we all got together and decided that there was a need for something like this,” he said. “The idea was to train people that had these traditional skills, so that they could work on these historic buildings.”
Swerdloff is a recipient of this year’s Dr. Edward Harvey Historic Preservation Award. Named for a pioneer of historic preservation in Astoria, the award coincides with National Preservation Month, celebrated throughout May.
Two local buildings received the award as well. In the residential category, the restoration of Theodosia Woods’ Italianate style home, located in Astoria’s Alderbrook neighborhood, was honored. Woods’ daughter, Linden Clark, dedicated extensive time to hands-on restoration.
The Merwyn Apartments were also celebrated for an extensive commercial rehabilitation. First constructed in 1926, the downtown complex once operated as a hotel, and was previously slated for demolition before its transformation into housing.