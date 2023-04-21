 Skip to main content
Weekend Break: Puffins on the rock

'Water Dancer'

"Water Dancer," a winning image in the 2022 Coast Weekend Photo Contest by Astoria resident Nathan Burton, captures a playful puffin at sea.

 Nathan Burton

In spring, tufted puffins return from months of diving in the open ocean to Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach, where they nest, hunt for fish and mate throughout the summer.

To celebrate the puffins’ journey back from the sea, the Haystack Rock Awareness Program will host a series of interpretive programs throughout the birds’ nesting season. Viewing scopes, art programming and virtual lectures will lead off the season at an event from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Haystack mist
Buy Now

Haystack Rock behind a shroud of mist in Cannon Beach.
Haystack Rock Awareness Program telescopes

Telescopes set up by volunteers with the Haystack Rock Awareness Program offer visitors a chance to search for birds nesting on Haystack Rock in 1985.

Zoe Buchli is a Montana-based journalist and freelance contributor to Coast Weekend and The Astorian.

