Weekend Break: Red leaves

In a year full of uncertainties, it can be difficult to find the bright spots.
The other day while walking the dog, my wife, Pat, noticed a red leaf among the brown ones filling the gutter. When she bent to pick it up, she saw another, and another. Pretty soon, she had a whole handful of bright red leaves. She brought them home and laid them out on the counter.
“Here, I meant to bring you a leaf to cheer you up, and now you have a whole bunch of them,” she said.
She wanted to press them and I wanted to paint them. We did both.
The fall’s beautiful leaves have renewed our hope that next year’s leaves will bring even more hope and beauty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.