Weekend Break: Remembering the SS Laurel

There is an age-old maritime rule that ships’ captains should “go down with the ship” in times of disaster.
The captain of the SS Laurel, Louis Johnson, nearly became a modern example when he refused to leave his ship during a disaster on the Columbia River Bar.
The Laurel was a more than-5,000-ton steamship, built in 1920 by Ames Shipbuilding and Drydock Co. in Seattle, Washington. On June 16, 1929, the Laurel attempted to cross the Columbia River Bar with 7 million board feet of lumber.
In the middle of its journey, the ship’s steering engines failed. It was swept off course and ran into Peacock Spit.
Heavy waves pounded on the ship and broke the deckload chains. Piles of lumber began falling off the Laurel’s deck and into the water around the ship.
The falling debris created an obstacle course for any rescue boats trying to help its crew. A pair of U.S. Coast Guard motor lifeboats attempted to get to the ship but kept being waylaid by piles of floating logs.
By the next morning, the Laurel had split in two. Russell Smith, a 19-year-old sailor on board, was at the wrong place at the wrong time and fell through the giant crack. His body couldn’t be recovered.
The following morning, waves had dispersed the lumber enough that the rescue boats could get closer. The crew dropped lines down from the ship and 24 were rescued.
Somehow, at almost exactly the same time, the engines of both lifeboats failed. After spending many hours trying to save Laurel’s crew, the lifeboats were in danger of wrecking themselves.
Leaving seven men behind on the Laurel, the lifeboat crews had to row their way back to shore. The Coast Guard cutter Red Wing assisted one of the crews as the other splashed its way to land near the North Jetty.
The day after this partial rescue, there were still people on SS Laurel in danger.
A third motor lifeboat from Willapa Bay arrived to retrieve the remaining crew members – but, as The Oregonian reported at the time, “(f)or some reason, yet to be learned,” Capt. Johnson “had declined to leave.”
For two days and two nights, Capt. Johnson stood vigil over the freighter, apparently believing there was still hope it could be saved. It wasn’t until 54 hours after the disaster originally occurred that he finally allowed himself to be rescued.
During a press conference in Astoria, Capt. Johnson explained that he stayed on the ship in an attempt to protect cargo from looters. He wanted to save the lumber by waiting for the Laurel to make its way to shore.
While some praised Capt. Johnson for his bravery, many Coast Guard members who were working on the scene were reportedly angry that he had tried to wait out such a risky situation. If he had gone with the rescue crews the first time they had arrived, there would have been fewer opportunities for people to be put in harm’s way.
A few weeks after the wreck occurred, the U.S. Steamboat Inspection Service investigated Capt. Johnson and suspended his license for 90 days in response to the incident.
Julia Triezenberg is an educator at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.