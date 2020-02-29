Irode my motorcycle around Grays River Valley in the days after January’s wild storms died down.
Sandbars of brown silt still formed temporary speed bumps on local roads. Guardrails were dented and mangled where trees had fallen across.
One such tree came down across state Route 4 just a few feet away from a house built by Ole Dosland — a Norwegian immigrant who used a team of horses to grade the road that would later cut through his farm.
Clouds clung to the treetops along the steep slopes of the Willapa Hills. Green pastures on either side of the Grays River were still covered by trapped floodwater waiting to either drain down into saturated soils or evaporate into saturated air.
A quarter mile from my house, a sign warned of a road closure on KM Mountain. A slide of rain-saturated earth oozed across the road Jan. 23, taking dozens of trees with it.
The slide was so large — 55,000 cubic yards of earth and rock — stretching so far up the steep hill, that it was quickly determined that a cleanup would last for months. A major transportation route toward the outside world was cut off.
The age of water transportation
Highways are latecomers in southwest Washington.
Rivers, creeks and bays were natural highways predating European settlement. These routes were well established and understood by the Chinook Indian Tribe, who used the coastal waterways as economic arteries to barter with inland nations and others along the coast.
For the first 100 years of European settlement, steamers ran regular routes connecting farm communities via riverside landings. Railroads cut deep into woods to haul out logs, transporting them only far enough to dump them into rivers, where they were floated out to sawmills.
Milk from early 20th century dairies was often taken by skiff to the local creamery. The region’s school bus was a boat that delivered students to the steps up the riverbank.
Victorian tourists traveled down the Columbia from Portland to their Seaview beach houses, meeting up with the Clamshell Railroad that ran between Megler and Ilwaco.
The canal scheme
Inspired by these patterns of waterborne commerce, boosters eventually conceived a canal to connect the Puget Sound to the Columbia River — an infrastructure dream that started in the 1860s and kicked around for 100 years.
Private surveyors planned a canal route in early 1910. Part of the envisioned canal system would have crossed relatively narrow stretches of land between Baker Bay and Willapa Bay, and between Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor.
Eventually, cranberry and oyster growers in Pacific and Grays Harbor counties put an end to the talk. Cranberry growers feared losing the high water tables needed to produce their crops, while oyster growers knew freshwater pouring into the bays would lessen salinity and ruin their industry. Fishermen worried about losing spawning grounds.
The canal dream persisted until 1977 when lawmakers consolidated Washington state’s canal commission with other agencies into Washington state’s Department of Transportation.
Washington state’s Department of Transportation is still working on cleaning up the massive slide on KM. The department is restoring travel on state Route 4 while working to repair other storm damage along the coast.
Challenges never cease
In the decades around the turn of the 20th century, regular steamship service on the Columbia River’s smaller tributaries linked the farm and fishing separated by the steep, rain-soaked and forested Willapa Hills.
In those days, it was easiest to go by steamers from Deep River to Astoria. As local communities thrived with new settlers, demand for roads to connect these communities grew.
The earliest roads were hand-cut through dense forests, sometimes by volunteer work crews from local settlements. These roads slowly connected communities.
Bridges, first made of wood, also helped connect these communities. The ingenuity acquired by logging operations erecting railroad trestles deep into the forest was applied to grading and bridging the Hungry Highway from Naselle to Knappton, as well as other gravel roads.
Winter storms downed trees, causing landslides. Roads here have always been a battle — combining steep, forested grades and flat, flood-prone lowlands.
KM Mountain vs. a riverside route
As local roads were puzzle-pieced together through the woods and along the Columbia River, a route over KM Mountain was the missing link connecting the coast to the booming planned city of Longview.
The original state Route 19 wasn’t connected from Longview to Long Beach until 1933 and wasn’t fully paved all the way until 1939, partly thanks to economic-stimulus efforts during the Great Depression.
Westbound state Route 4 hugs the Columbia until it cuts inland at Skamokawa, choosing to climb up over KM rather than continue along the shoreline. Why this route was chosen dates back to early Grays River entrepreneur William Meserve.
To say Meserve had a store in Grays River is a bit of an understatement. Built in the 1890s to serve the river traffic on the Grays, Meserve’s complex included a theater, bowling alley, barbershop and post office. Daily steamship traffic brought goods to the store and hauled away products from surrounding farms.
Meserve was a Washington state lawmaker by the time the route for the highway was proposed. Early surveys planned to follow the Columbia between Skamokawa and Megler — the shortest route — leaving the farms of the Grays River Valley isolated. As a state senator, Meserve lobbied for a route that would go inland through the valley past his farm and store, continuing through to Deep River and Naselle.
While Olympia politicians tussled between a river route and KM route, early motorists took matters into their own hands. Led by Longview resident Gus Hafenbrack, an August 1924 expedition put their cars on a logging railroad car to get across KM Mountain. The next year, a logging company worked with citizens to improve the route.
Each summer the journey between Longview and Long Beach became easier. State contracts and money started flowing. Plank roads gave way to graded rock. Ferries were replaced by swing bridges.
The story of state Route 4 isn’t of a single road, nor is it a single story. It is a hundred little roads, surveyed and abandoned, cut through forests by ambitious local volunteers and Depression-era public-works crews. It was built and moved and built again.
Surviving winter’s many perils
The route, and many other local roads, is still being built and rebuilt.
Frequent rock slides east of Cathlamet pound the pavement into shambles each winter. Slides force commuters back to ferries or through detours deep in the woods.
Our winter storms can be brutal. The highways and bridges that we take for granted suffer as a result. It’s easy for us to become impatient, and to second guess the heroic efforts sometimes required to keep the way open.
Floods, slides and broken roads are just a price we must pay to live here. On a summer day — or even a sunny day in February — it’s easy to forget what it takes to make a road in the forest.
