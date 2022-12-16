Weekend Break: Shakedown cruise, lifetime memories in 'Nightmare on the Scottie'

Readers can almost taste the salt water coming through the portholes.
And even though a hopeful ending is signaled, “Nightmare on the Scottie: The Maiden Voyage of a Doomed King Crabber” offers some surprises.
This book is the first for Stephen D. Orsini, who has written articles for National Fisherman, Oceans, The Compass, Sailing and Sailing World, but had a day job selling marine steam turbines.
Growing up on Guemes Island, Washington, he became hooked on sea tales when he discovered the complete works of Joseph Conrad in the Anacortes Library.
Using a fiction format, with a first-person narrator and dialogue, Orsini tells of the maiden voyage of the Scottie, a 90-foot vessel built for Alaska’s Bering Sea crab fishery.
Each chapter is headed with quotes from nautical literature, including Conrad’s “Youth,” an 1898 autobiographical short story about a barque hauling coal to Asia.
One reads, “The good, strong sea, the salt, bitter sea, that could whisper to you and roar at you and knock your breath out of you.”
Orsini said he was inspired by Conrad, who is widely applauded for psychological insights that elevate his work beyond mere sea sagas.
Deckhands
The core story of “Nightmare on the Scottie” is true. A rush to cash in on the lucrative Alaska fishery led an Alabama shipyard to diversify from building shrimp boats and oil rig supply vessels.
Orsini and a friend, Ross Fearey, from Astoria, signed on as deckhands on the Scottie. The pair were attending Lewis and Clark College in Portland, spending summers commercial fishing or at fish processors to pay for their classes.
The voyage took place just after the new year in 1970. Orsini had handwritten notes about their adventure, which sat untouched in a drawer for decades until his retirement.
He chose the style intentionally. “I put it in a more conversational format because I wanted to capture the characters of the captain and the engineer,” he said. “I didn’t want to fall into a boring historical narrative.”
The story begins with Orsini as narrator and his friend — “Jack” in the novel — agreeing to help take the newly launched Scottie from the shipbuilders in Mobile, Alabama, through the Panama Canal. The plan was to sail the vessel to San Diego, California, then later to Alaska to work in vigorous ocean conditions.
Multiple flights and layovers from Portland to Alabama to save money on airfare signal the discomfort the pair will face. And provisioning the ship with food, liquor and nautical equipment — without a written shopping list — highlights the worrisome ineptness of the captain. Examples abound on subsequent pages.
“He was a pretty terrible captain, but he was a pretty manipulative person,” he said.
Their discomfort is doubled when the refrigerator lurches over during the second day, shedding its contents into a messy raw omelet on the galley floor, prompting a nauseous cleanup operation.
The fourth person onboard was a long-suffering engineer who could fix anything. Amid gales and lurching high seas of the Gulf Coast and western Caribbean, the crew endures eight exhausting days. “The sea’s power was immense but indiscriminate,” Orsini writes. “Later we would have a hard time describing the intensity and peril of this storm at sea.”
The postscript to the Scottie story was a lawsuit filed after the vessel sank in Alaskan waters in 1973. The owners asked a court to rule whether was it built sturdily enough for Alaska duty — Orsini notes that the shipbuilders prevailed.
Links
Fearey enjoyed the book. “‘Nightmare on the Scottie’ is a very accurate remembrance of our adventure on the Caribbean 52 years ago,” he said. “I am thankful that Steve had the presence of mind to keep such a thorough record of it and to so professionally write the story.”
Fearey’s father was Ed Fearey, a lifelong Astoria resident who owned Ship Service Co. on Ninth Street. Ross Fearey delivered the Astoria Budget from 1959 to 1964. He graduated from Astoria High School in 1966, working summers for Bumble Bee Seafoods Cold Storage on Pier 39. He started sailing at age 10. As a Sea Scout, he traveled to Japan and South Korea.
After their Scottie adventure, Ross Fearey graduated in political science from Lewis and Clark College, then its law school and became an attorney in Portland. He regularly connects with his 1966 high school classmates and other Astoria friends. Until recently, his Coronado 25 sailboat was based at the West End Mooring Basin.
Change
Orsini earned a bachelor’s degree in literature from Lewis and Clark and served as a Peace Corps volunteer, working on fisheries development in Honduras. His association with the North Coast deepened when he wrote an article for National Fisherman about Charles Thompson Trawler Sales in Astoria. Orsini and his wife moved from Portland to Astoria in 1977.
He went to work for Thompson, selling his main line of fishing boats built by Desco Marine. However, Thompson lost several boat contracts as soaring interest rates and high fuel costs devastated the commercial fishing industry.
“Fortunately, I found a job in Seattle working for the marine division of the Swedish company Asea Stal-Laval,” he said. They left Astoria for Seattle by 1981 and he had a 30-year career selling marine steam turbines.
His next project is a change of location, subject and style. He plans to write about his great-great-uncle, who was guillotined after trying to assassinate French Emperor Napoleon III in 1858 during the campaign to reunify Italy.