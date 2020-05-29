Weekend Break: Sketches from the pandemic

Local artist shares scenes from the North Coast

What are you doing to keep from going lockdown crazy?

I’m an old guy now, and need to stay safe. After weeks of the drill — social distancing, washing my hands for the millionth time, wiping down the groceries, remembering to wear a face mask and gloves every time I left the house even to get the paper — I got a little grumpy. To rescue my mind, and my marriage, I took my wife Patty’s advice and went out to paint in the streets and byways of Astoria.

11th and Duane streets

'I stayed in the car while painting this one, a few too many people flocking around for food on 11th and Duane streets,' Thomas said. 
Alderbrook boat building shed

Thomas wore his mask and gloves while sketching this Alderbrook boat building shed, ‘partly because it was cold out there,’ he said.
Power pole

'One day it was just too cold and drizzly to go out so I painted from the front window. Free of PPE,' Thomas said. 
Svensen Island

'This dying house had already social-distanced itself and I didn’t need a mask or gloves, but yes, I washed my hands when I got home,' Thomas said of his painting on Svensen Island. 

Noel Thomas’s watercolors can be viewed at bit.ly/riverseanoelthomas

