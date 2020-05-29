Weekend Break: Sketches from the pandemic

What are you doing to keep from going lockdown crazy?
I’m an old guy now, and need to stay safe. After weeks of the drill — social distancing, washing my hands for the millionth time, wiping down the groceries, remembering to wear a face mask and gloves every time I left the house even to get the paper — I got a little grumpy. To rescue my mind, and my marriage, I took my wife Patty’s advice and went out to paint in the streets and byways of Astoria.
