Weekend Break: Solar shades of tile

Children outside Hotel Elliott

A 1940s photo shows a group of children standing on a grid of vault tiles in front of the Hotel Elliott in Astoria.

In an old, faded photo from Margaret Nadine Elliott’s 1940 scrapbook, a group of children pose on a sidewalk outside the Hotel Elliott in Astoria. Beneath their feet lie a panel of gridded, smooth glass squares, reflecting light from the afternoon sun.

Today, light still sparkles against the jagged edges of what remains of these glass squares, their fractures giving them an appearance of amethyst or rose quartz. These panels are called vault lights, their name taken from their purpose of allowing natural light into basements extending beneath vaulted sidewalks.

Vault tiles from below

The tiles allow for light to pour into underground spaces, providing a practical alternative to electricity use.
T.C. Redimade Cress & Co. credit

Sidewalk stamps crediting the work of T.C. Redimade Cress & Co., of Portland, can be seen throughout downtown Astoria.
'Astoria Underfoot' grid

Artist Kate Speranza takes inspiration from Astoria’s vault lights, creating brooches on display at RiverSea Gallery, with grids of purple waiting just outside on Commercial Street.

Jaime Lump is the administrative assistant for Lower Columbia Preservation Society in Astoria.

An error occurred