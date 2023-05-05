 Skip to main content
Weekend Break: Songs of the sea

Recorded shanties

A variety of recorded shanties are housed in the Columbia River Maritime Museum's archival collection.

Sea shanties boast a centuries-old history in the maritime world, with some saying that evidence of shanties goes back to the 15th century.

A combination of chanting and singing, sea shanties were songs intended to spur sailors on as they completed backbreaking tasks to keep their ships running. Author Frank Shay wrote, “In the days of iron men and wooden ships, when the motive power was human muscle and white canvas, it was the custom of American sailors to ease their work and their leisure with song.”

'Blow the Man Down'

"Blow the Man Down" is an example of a long drag, halyard shanty.
Sea shanties

Sea shanties have been a part of maritime culture for hundreds of years.

Julia Triezenberg is an educator at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.

