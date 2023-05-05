Weekend Break: Songs of the sea

Sea shanties boast a centuries-old history in the maritime world, with some saying that evidence of shanties goes back to the 15th century.
A combination of chanting and singing, sea shanties were songs intended to spur sailors on as they completed backbreaking tasks to keep their ships running. Author Frank Shay wrote, “In the days of iron men and wooden ships, when the motive power was human muscle and white canvas, it was the custom of American sailors to ease their work and their leisure with song.”
Deep water sailing vessels from the “Golden Age of Sail” in the 19th century were massive and were operated entirely from rope, canvas and manpower.
It would often take the strength of multiple sailors to complete a task. The consistent rhythm of sea shanties gave mariners a beat to work, in addition to making the time pass more quickly.
Many historians believe the term originated from the French word “chanter,” meaning “to sing.” It’s not uncommon to see these songs referred to as “chanties” or “chanteys.”
Traditionally, the “shantyman” on board a sailing ship would begin the song. The crew would answer with the chorus. This call and response format was typical of sea shanties.
The structure and sound of these songs can be attributed to the global convergence that defines the maritime industry. Historians often cite West African and Afro Caribbean musical traditions as a primary influence on shanties’ format.
“The various elements inherent to shanties, the call and response, rhythmic pounding and similarity to gospel music, were adaptations from work songs of enslaved people,” Roderick Swanston, a BBC Music magazine writer, said.
British sailors would have heard these songs while traveling through Caribbean and American ports. This overall structure, combined with traditional British and Irish ballads, is what gives us sea shanties as they are known today.
There were several types of shanties that were designated for particular types of work. Frederick Pease Harlow describes four categories in the book “Chanteying Aboard American Ships:” “capstan,” “long drag,” “short drag” and “hand over hand.”
Capstan shanties were predominantly sung while weighing anchor, hoisting topsails, or loading and unloading cargo. These were typically used for long hours of work and were more continuous than other types of shanties. The songs “Rio Grande,” “Sacramento” and “Shenandoah” are all examples of capstan shanties.
Long drag, short drag and hand over hand songs were used for shorter durations. Often referred to as “halyard shanties,” these tunes were used for hoisting sails, pulling rope and other activities that required breaks in labor.
The bulk of the sailors’ effort would be put into the chorus, while the verses sung by the shantyman allowed rest. “Whiskey” and “The Drunken Sailor (Early in the Morning)” are both examples of halyard shanties.
The use of sea shanties reached its peak in the mid-1800s. By the early 20th century, steam power was on the rise and the amount of labor it took to operate a ship was significantly less than during the Age of Sail.
Shanties were no longer necessary as they had been, but they remain an integral piece of maritime musical history.
Julia Triezenberg is an educator at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.