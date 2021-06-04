Weekend Break: Speranza creates paintings, jewelry and more

If you stop by the Astoria Sunday Market or RiverSea Gallery, you’ll likely find a booth with a fresh collection of unique jewelry.
Each piece is one-of-a-kind, made of sterling silver and enameled. The pieces, created by Astoria artist Kate Speranza, are just one example of her talent. Speranza’s portfolio stretches across mediums, including paintings, small sculptures and other jewelry collections.
Speranza’s historic glass jewelry collection is on display at RiverSea Gallery. Using purple glass from vault lights placed along sidewalks downtown, Speranza created rings, bracelets and pendants.
One of Speranza’s friends gave her the glass when it was being removed from a sidewalk. Speranza appreciates being able to turn the glass into wearable pieces instead of it going to a recycling center, she said.
“I love the history of the glass. To me that feels like a gemstone in and of itself,” Speranza said. “I love the idea of creating a piece of jewelry where people can have a little piece of Astoria’s history.”
Speranza has a separate collection of jewelry at her booth at the Astoria Sunday Market. The booth gives her space to create a new jewelry collection, something that has been a fun, new design challenge, she said.
A bit of everything
Speranza keeps herself busy by bouncing in between three mediums: jewelry, painting and photography. This helps keep variety and balance in her work and portfolio, she said.
“I’ll put all of this effort towards one project and then I’ll kind of switch gears once a deadline has come and gone,” she said.
A painting series she recently completed is also on display at RiverSea Gallery through Tuesday.
Next, she’s looking forward to transitioning back into jewelry making for the Astoria Sunday Market and other projects.
Speranza was introduced to jewelry making at the Oregon College of Art & Craft. Before joining the college, she worked at a jewelry store. She decided to try her hand at a metalsmithing class at the college, she said.
“I really, really liked it so when I actually went to school I decided to enter the metalsmithing program,” she said.
Here, she learned how to work with many different materials, allowing her to create both jewelry and smaller sculpture pieces.
Painting is the more recent medium Speranza has delved into. When she went to graduate school at East Carolina University, she initially enrolled in the school’s metals program but wanted to try painting, too.
“In my second year I told my painting teacher, ‘I’m going to try this, I don’t know if I’m going to like it or not but we’re going to give it a whirl for a semester’ and I just kind of fell in love with it,” Speranza said. “Since grad school, I’ve been honing and refining my voice in it.”
Always snapping photos of eye-catching scenes and architecture she sees around town, Speranza finds unwavering inspiration in her Astoria surroundings.
“(My photos) end up being a vault of source material. Sometimes I’ll take a picture of something and then look through my phone and think, ‘Oh, I really like that, that could be a jumping off point for a sculpture or painting,’” she said.
Astoria’s historical buildings and unique landmarks are especially attention-grabbing for Speranza.
“I’m definitely drawn towards architecture,” she said. “So I love being in a town like Astoria where there’s a great deal of history. I’m really attracted to the grittiness of the buildings and enjoy just seeing the history.”
Inspiration within
Immediately before the coronavirus pandemic, Speranza spent February 2020 in rural Finland, where she completed an artist residency at the Arteles Creative Center. She had the opportunity to do group meditation classes, which have had a lasting impact on her work as an artist.
“It really just allowed me to learn those habits that allow you to listen to your thoughts,” she said.
A lover of creating, being an artist has been a lifelong talent of Speranza’s.
“I’ve wanted to be an artist since I was 5,” she said.
In kindergarten, Speranza had a homework assignment where her teacher asked what she wanted to be when she grew up. Speranza answered: artist.
When she went to art school in her 20s, Speranza said it cemented her career choice and she fell even more in love with creating.
“I don’t really know where that came from but I would consider it a calling,” she said.