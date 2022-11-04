Weekend Break: Staging mayhem

When something goes wrong during a theatrical performance, the audience may be disappointed – but students at Astoria High School are staging a show where everything goes wrong.
That creates many challenges for director Katherine Lacaze, her actors and crew. The comedy features a theater troupe staging a 1920s murder mystery, “The Play That Goes Wrong.” Drawing laughs when stage actions go wrong – as planned – involves consistent positioning, well-rehearsed timing and trust. “I work with a bunch of very talented students,” Lacaze said.
The 2012 play earned accolades in England and a Tony Award for set design on Broadway in 2017. The play has been widely translated, even into Icelandic and Croatian, for productions worldwide.
It highlights the accident-prone cast of the Cornley Drama Society as they stage “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” One of its authors, Jonathan Sayer, compared early audience reactions to watching a wobbly tightrope walker. “The more the show goes wrong, the more relieved we feel when the actors figure out how to try and make it right,” he said.
The comedy comes from the characters appearing to flub their lines, making wrong entrances, or being seen when they shouldn’t be; some gags involve props and scenery.
But Lacaze has instructed her troupe to play it straight. “At first some think that you have to try to be funny, but the funny stuff comes from being very honest in your character and letting things happen,” she said. “You don’t have to go out of your way to be funny.”
As well as commending the eight actors with speaking roles, she is eager that her crew shares the applause. “They contribute to this show and the experience equally,” the director said. “It requires a lot of faith in one another. You have to have collaboration and teamwork. Things are going to go wrong on purpose. There’s things falling.”
In this show, there are two crews. Eight actors portray the Cornley Drama Society’s backstage helpers. They are Madison Aguilar, Brayden Cafazzo, Mathena Duchene, Sarah Fabela, Bayle Giliga, Noah Hawkes, Ruby Smith and Alona Whisenhunt.
But there is another crew whose members actually position the props, shift the scenery and make the mayhem happen. Those tasks are entrusted to Kaleb Boudon, Robin Buckingham, Trever Simonsen, Aster Dean and Eliot Adams.
Lacaze stresses accountability. “You have to trust that people are going to be focused. That takes a lot of vulnerability and practice and dedication,” she said. “I am grateful that I have a group of students that realizes how important that is.”
That lesson forms the centerpiece of sophomore Neon Glaspey’s approach to his leading role as the troupe’s director. He said the team element is crucial. Lines must be delivered correctly because other actors and crew use them as cues for the carefully timed silly stuff.
“It’s pretty challenging because you know it is going to go wrong, but you have to act as if it’s not,” he said, careful to avoid ruining any surprises.
The speaking cast includes Maia Fay, Toby Hussa, Aria Larsen, Molly Oien and Lillian Smith. Carter Baker plays the murder victim, though don’t expect him to remain entirely still.
Lacaze’s desire to emphasize the team element of the production extends to her adult helpers, Brandy Larsen, who is the assistant director, and Angie Talley, who worked on sets and costumes. “I couldn’t do it without them,” Lacaze said.
Lacaze is a familiar actor in shows at the Coaster Theatre in Cannon Beach and the Ten Fifteen Theater in Astoria. She also works for the North Coast Land Conservancy.
She has been Astoria’s drama coach since 2018. She noted the program was “starting to pick up steam” when pandemic restrictions closed the curtains. Astoria High School drama came back with a 2021 fall show and last spring’s musical, “Cinderella.” “We are taking back that momentum,” she said.
She selected the show after students lobbied for a “play-within-a-play.” She had performed in the Coaster’s version of the backstage comedy, “Noises Off,” in 2018, but that production demands a sturdy, reversible set and is too risqué for teenage actors.
Serendipitously, the rights for “The Play That Goes Wrong” in a high school-age version, had just became available. The troupe’s long-suffering stage manager is portrayed by another sophomore, Teagan Barela, who has been featured in prior school drama productions and appeared with Astoria’s Astor Street Opry Company.
While she delights in participating, she feels pressure to excel. “It does stress me out,” she said. “Is this prop in the right place over there? I want the show to be the best it can, and know it’s going to go wrong in the ‘right’ way.”
Theater is in her genes; her siblings have been involved and her mother helps with productions. “It is like a giant family and new people are always welcomed in,” the sophomore said. “When I am on stage, you forget about the outside world and get into character and do fun stuff.
“I really enjoy it – being able to be someone else and step outside my comfort zone. My personality changes when I step into the theater.”
Her classmate, Glaspey, is eager to recruit others to share the fun. “I like to inspire people and talk to them and see if they see themselves doing drama,” he said. His reward comes from audience reactions. “If they enjoy it – I enjoy it.”