Weekend Break: Staging mayhem

Kids in play

Director Katherine Lacaze is eager for the backstage crew to receive applause for their contribution to the show. At front, left to right, are Aster Dean, Robin Buckingham, Trever Simonsen and Eliot Adams. Behind them is Kaleb Boudon. Another eight actors portray crew members of the Cornley Drama Society, which is staging the murder-mystery.

 Patrick Webb

When something goes wrong during a theatrical performance, the audience may be disappointed – but students at Astoria High School are staging a show where everything goes wrong.

That creates many challenges for director Katherine Lacaze, her actors and crew. The comedy features a theater troupe staging a 1920s murder mystery, “The Play That Goes Wrong.” Drawing laughs when stage actions go wrong – as planned – involves consistent positioning, well-rehearsed timing and trust. “I work with a bunch of very talented students,” Lacaze said.

Hussa reading play

Toby Hussa portrays a character in the theater troupe who is comfortable in his backstage duties. When he is called on to speak on stage, there are comic consequences.
Baker and other actors

Carter Baker plays the play-within-a-play "murder victim" as character actors, left to right, Molly Oien, Aria Larsen and Neon Glaspey, look on with concern.
Barela mug

"My personality changes when I step into the theater," Teagan Barela, an Astoria High School actor, said.
Smith as actress

Lillian Smith plays an actress who aspires for artistic success beyond the Cornley Drama Society in the production in "The Play That Goes Wrong" at Astoria High School.
Glaspey mug

"You know it is going to go wrong, but you have to act as if it’s not," Neon Glaspey, Astoria High School actor, said.

Patrick Webb is a former managing editor of The Astorian.

