Weekend Break: Storytelling and the sea

Nahja bailing

Nahja Chimenti will read at 6 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Columbian Theater and again at 8 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the Fort George Brewery Lovell Showroom.

Astoria’s FisherPoets Gathering is a celebration of storytelling and the sea. Deckhands and skippers, trawlers and captains with stories to tell gather by the Columbia River from commercial fishing communities across the nation.

FisherPoets has been recognized as a “Local Legacy” project by the U.S. Library of Congress and has even spawned a genre, “fisherpoetry,” which hearkens back to a millennia-old tradition linking the maritime world with storytelling and narrative poetic forms.

Nahja on boat

Nahja Chimenti, of Nordland, Washington, is a returning FisherPoet.
FisherPoets return to Astoria

Capt. Wayne Chimenti, of Port Townsend, Washington, will speak at the FisherPoets Gathering.
Bursch with netting

Bursch, one of the youngest female skippers in Bristol Bay, Alaska, will read poetry and sea shanties at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at RiverSea Gallery.

Marianne Monson is the author of several books and is the founder of The Writer’s Guild in Astoria. She is also an instructor at Clatsop Community College.

