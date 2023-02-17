Weekend Break: Storytelling and the sea

Astoria’s FisherPoets Gathering is a celebration of storytelling and the sea. Deckhands and skippers, trawlers and captains with stories to tell gather by the Columbia River from commercial fishing communities across the nation.
FisherPoets has been recognized as a “Local Legacy” project by the U.S. Library of Congress and has even spawned a genre, “fisherpoetry,” which hearkens back to a millennia-old tradition linking the maritime world with storytelling and narrative poetic forms.
After two years of meeting virtually during the COVID pandemic, the poets are looking forward to gathering in person again this year. Back for her third year, Nahja Chimenti is joining from Nordland, Washington.
She grew up on a tall ship and spent her first four years of life sailing with her parents in the Marshall Islands. Raised in the world of maritime education, sail training and environmental programs, she now has her 100-ton captain’s license in hand. She works as a captain and educator for The Community Boat Project, a nonprofit started by her father, Capt. Wayne Chimenti.
Also a traditional sailmaker and rigger, Nahja Chimenti helps her parents run Force 10 Sails, a company that makes sails for tall ships and other traditional vessels.
Her story began with a literary father and wonderful teachers who focused on creative writing. She got involved with a group of female mariners who wrote and started writing for performance.
Nahja Chimenti has attended the FisherPoets Gathering for several years with her father, and this will be her third year performing.
“I love the variety of styles and personality that are showcased at FisherPoets, and I also love the grittiness of it,” Nahja Chimenti said. “It’s not just for formal, professional writers; it’s real maritimers telling their stories, which returns to oral traditions of storytelling.”
Wayne Chimenti hails from Port Townsend, Washington, and is a master mariner, rigger, sailmaker and educator with 34 years in sail training. Wayne has a degree in marine biology and is passionate about the environment and storytelling. He has sailed on 20 schooners and square-riggers throughout the world.
His deep connection with the sea inspires his written work. “Boats are magic carpets for the human imagination and spirit,” he said. “It is my job to make sure everyone, who has the daring to dream and step aboard, gets a ride.”
Wayne Chimenti has been involved with FisherPoets for 15 years. He first found the festival thanks to his good friend, Dano Quinn, who returned from his first FisherPoets Gathering to tell Wayne Chimenti: “You gotta come down.”
“When you’re on a ship,” Wayne Chimenti said, “there’s no other entertainment, so there’s lots of storytelling.
“They’re telling stories, going right down to the core of what makes us human,” he said of the FisherPoets Gathering. “I appreciate the courage these people have to open themselves up and share unbelievable tales of adventure and loss. All sorts of people are up there. It is just beautiful.”
Like Nahja Chimenti and Wayne Chimenti, poet Maggie Bursch was also raised on the sea. She grew up netting with her family at their camp in Pilot Point, Alaska, and became one of the youngest female skippers in Bristol Bay.
Bursch graduated from Colorado College and, with her sister, has taken over her family’s fishing business. In the off-season, she works as an occupational therapist.
“My parents say I was baptized in the Ugashik River,” she said, “though I doubt they dipped my bald head in the cold, muddy currents. As soon as my sister and I could fit into extra-small waders, we were out in the skiffs helping.”
Bursch had a third grade teacher who had students write a lot of poetry and instilled a love for the sounds of language. She heard about the FisherPoets Gathering when she was 14 from a fellow crew member, and her first time reading was in 2017.
“I love FisherPoets because it’s an opportunity to gather in our fishing community with time to focus on each other. Fishing can be pretty competitive, but this gathering is about art and collaboration, letting shine through the aspects of our work focused on beauty, community, connection to earth, danger and living on the edge,” Bursch said.
Nahja Chimenti will read at the Columbian Theater at 6 p.m. on Feb. 24, followed by Wayne Chimenti at 7 p.m. The following day, the two will read at the Fort George Brewery Lovell Showroom.
Additional readings will take place from 5 to 11 p.m. Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 at other Astoria venues, including Astoria Brewing Co., the Ten Fifteen Theater, KALA and the Liberty Theatre. KMUN will also broadcast fisherpoetry live from the Liberty Theatre.
Workshops will also be held on Feb. 24 and 25, focused on writing, performing, fish printmaking, knot tying and protecting Snake and Klamath River watersheds. Singing circles and open mic events are also on the agenda, as are events at local art galleries. At RiverSea Gallery, Bursch will join a handful of fellow FisherPoets at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25, for a reading of poetry and sea shanties.
Bursch said her relationship to fishing has changed over the past few years, and her new poetry reflects that. Though she participated online during the pandemic, it was less satisfying. “There’s no substitute for being in person,” she said, a sentiment shared among the poets.