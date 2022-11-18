 Skip to main content
Weekend Break: Strike up the band

North Coast Symphonic Band with Dahlgren

“We’ve been rehearsing, so it’ll sound good,” said Brian Bergman, North Coast Symphonic Band president.

“That’s an understatement,” Bergman laughed, excited for the debut concert of the band’s 43rd season, set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Liberty Theatre. “It’s certain to be a special afternoon,” he said.

Dahlgren portrait

Retired music educator Terry Dahlgren will debut as conductor of the North Coast Symphonic Band at Sunday’s concert.
Morrill playing instrument

An original composition by Isabella Morrill, a music student and 2020 Warrenton High School graduate, will be featured at the concert.

