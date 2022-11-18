Weekend Break: Strike up the band

“We’ve been rehearsing, so it’ll sound good,” said Brian Bergman, North Coast Symphonic Band president.
“That’s an understatement,” Bergman laughed, excited for the debut concert of the band’s 43rd season, set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Liberty Theatre. “It’s certain to be a special afternoon,” he said.
The concert will mark the debut of Terry Dahlgren as the band’s new musical director and conductor. Dahlgren, who recently retired as a music educator in the Seaside School District, has previously collaborated with the band as a guest conductor.
Bergman is eager to delight in Dahlgren’s fit for the group. “He really has a flair for being dynamic yet relaxed on the podium. Even though his entire career was directing students, he has a rapport with adults, bringing enthusiasm and a steady hand,” Bergman said. “I can’t tell you how much we’re looking forward to this season, and for the years to come.”
Newly retired when asked to step up to the role of conductor, Dahlgren was hesitant at first. “I was a director of bands in Seaside for 20 years – high school band, jazz band, pep band,” he said. “If there was anything with the word ‘band’ in it, I pretty much did it.”
It was a role he’d turned into a passion, and after some thought, he just couldn’t stay away from giving back to the community. “Working with adults now is really a bonus,” he said of his new role with the band. “And I get to pick the music. I’m a person who likes to plan, so creating the whole season has been great.”
Dahlgren has organized the season opener with the theme, “Strike Up the Band: Fall to Winter,” followed by “Heroes, Legends, Myths and Villains,” in February, “Jazz, Pop, Rock and Roll” for April, and closing out the season with “An American Celebration” in July.
The debut show will be a smorgasbord of music, including a hang-on-to-your-seats Ukrainian bell carol – performed at warp speed – and the Christian folk hymn “I Wonder as I Wander.” Rounding out the selection is an original composition from Isabella Morrill, a 2020 Warrenton High School graduate and former band member.
“A while back, I was introduced to a recording of Isabella’s piece,” said Dahlgren of Morrill’s “Voyage of the Northern Lights.” “My immediate reaction was, ‘Wow, we have to play this!’ Not only was it written by Isabella, but it will be great to highlight someone from the community.
“The piece has such a strong connection to her Scandinavian heritage, interwoven with legends and folk tunes and fits our theme. She is really gifted. What a talent. Her dad plays tuba in the band, so to feature her will be extra special.”
A multi-instrumentalist, Morill now focuses mainly on piano, guitar, French horn and vocals. She played French horn in the North Coast Symphonic Band during high school and is currently studying music composition at Western Oregon University. As a busy student, Isabella is no longer in the band, but plans to attend to hear her piece performed.
“I’ve known quite a few of the band members and worked with them in the past,” Dahlgren said. “It’s fun to go in and be with them again. They represent every walk of life, all different ages and career paths, from high school students to retirees. It’s a great group, many of them playing together for years.”
He added that the group have an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to performing, even without much direction. As soon as band members arrive, chairs are set out and music stands are set up.
“They’re ready to go. I’m so impressed with their collective effort. That’s 40 to 45 musicians. The thing we have in common is that we love music. We love to get together and perform,” Dahlgren said. “If I can keep them playing their instruments, mission accomplished.”