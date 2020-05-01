While we can’t yet enjoy in-person trivia nights at Buoy Beer Co. or Merry Time Bar & Grill, we can still enjoy trivia at home. Below are trivia questions, all related to Astoria. Answers are listed on Page B2.
Round 1: Save the date
Question #1: Many local organizations are celebrating anniversaries this year. Which Astoria organization turns 100 years old this summer?
A. The Liberty Theatre
B. Angora Hiking Club
C. Kiwanis Club of Astoria
Question #2: Coast Community Radio has been on air since what year?
A. 1981
B. 1986
C. 1983
Question #3: Which of the following churches is the oldest?
A. Grace Episcopal Church
B. First Presbyterian Church
C. St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Round 2: Know your place
Question #1: The Liberty Theatre appears in which of the following movies?
A. “Twilight”
B. “1941”
C. “The Black Stallion”
Question #2: What is the name of the ship docked outside the Columbia River Maritime Museum?
A. The Lightship Columbia
B. The Columbia Lightship
C. Lightship Columbian
Question #3: Which local business got its start by selling products from a living room in 1974?
A. Main Street Market
B. North Coast Food Web
C. Astoria Co+op
Round 3: A look back in time
Question #1: What is the name of the Astoria-based organization that fought for women’s suffrage in the 1800s and 1900s?
A. The Astoria Suffragettes
B. Oregon Women for Suffrage
C. Astoria Women’s Suffrage Club
Question #2: In the 1960s, leaders in Astoria partnered with this town to officially become sister cities, in honor of John Jacob Astor, who Astoria is named after. What is the name of the town?
A. Walldorf, Germany
B. San Francisco, California
C. Oslo, Norway
Question #3: Sikhs lived in Astoria during the early 1900s. Many worked at the Hammond mill at Tongue Point. Many lived in this neighborhood, which people at the time called “Hindu Valley.”
A. Shively-McClure
B. Uppertown-Adair
C. Alderbrook
Round 4: Who was it?
Question #1: Which regional artist compared Astoria to Norway?
A. Buzz Bissinger
B. Royal Nebeker
C. Eric Wiegardt
Question #2: Which Astoria-based band originated while its members attended school at a university in the Pacific Northwest?
A. Holiday Friends
B. The Hackles
C. Horse Feathers
Question #3: The Garden of Surging Waves honors which group of early Astoria immigrants?
A. Finnish residents
B. Chinese residents
C. Scandinavian residents
Round 5: True or false?
Question #1: The Astorian was originally titled the Tri-Weekly Astorian.
A. True
B. False
Question #2: The Astoria Column was closed during World War II.
A. True
B. False
Question #3: The Astoria Bridge will turn 60 years old in 2023.
A. True
B. False
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.