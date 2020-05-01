While we can’t yet enjoy in-person trivia nights at Buoy Beer Co. or Merry Time Bar & Grill, we can still enjoy trivia at home. Below are trivia questions, all related to Astoria. Answers are listed on Page B2.

Round 1: Save the date

Question #1: Many local organizations are celebrating anniversaries this year. Which Astoria organization turns 100 years old this summer?

A. The Liberty Theatre

B. Angora Hiking Club

C. Kiwanis Club of Astoria

Question #2: Coast Community Radio has been on air since what year?

A. 1981

B. 1986

C. 1983

Question #3: Which of the following churches is the oldest?

A. Grace Episcopal Church

B. First Presbyterian Church

C. St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church

Round 2: Know your place

Question #1: The Liberty Theatre appears in which of the following movies?

A. “Twilight”

B. “1941”

C. “The Black Stallion”

Question #2: What is the name of the ship docked outside the Columbia River Maritime Museum?

A. The Lightship Columbia

B. The Columbia Lightship

C. Lightship Columbian

Question #3: Which local business got its start by selling products from a living room in 1974?

A. Main Street Market

B. North Coast Food Web

C. Astoria Co+op

Round 3: A look back in time

Question #1: What is the name of the Astoria-based organization that fought for women’s suffrage in the 1800s and 1900s?

A. The Astoria Suffragettes

B. Oregon Women for Suffrage

C. Astoria Women’s Suffrage Club

Question #2: In the 1960s, leaders in Astoria partnered with this town to officially become sister cities, in honor of John Jacob Astor, who Astoria is named after. What is the name of the town?

A. Walldorf, Germany

B. San Francisco, California

C. Oslo, Norway

Question #3: Sikhs lived in Astoria during the early 1900s. Many worked at the Hammond mill at Tongue Point. Many lived in this neighborhood, which people at the time called “Hindu Valley.”

A. Shively-McClure

B. Uppertown-Adair

C. Alderbrook

Round 4: Who was it?

Question #1: Which regional artist compared Astoria to Norway?

A. Buzz Bissinger

B. Royal Nebeker

C. Eric Wiegardt

Question #2: Which Astoria-based band originated while its members attended school at a university in the Pacific Northwest?

A. Holiday Friends

B. The Hackles

C. Horse Feathers

Question #3: The Garden of Surging Waves honors which group of early Astoria immigrants?

A. Finnish residents

B. Chinese residents

C. Scandinavian residents

Round 5: True or false?

Question #1: The Astorian was originally titled the Tri-Weekly Astorian.

A. True

B. False

Question #2: The Astoria Column was closed during World War II.

A. True

B. False

Question #3: The Astoria Bridge will turn 60 years old in 2023.

A. True

B. False

