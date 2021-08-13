For years, 19th-century Astorians dreamed of a railroad that would connect their town to the rest of the country. Although Astoria was situated at the mouth of the Columbia River, most shipping traffic ended its journey in Portland.
Throughout the better part of the 1800s, Astorians believed that a railroad’s construction would transform their town into the booming port it was meant to be.
As transcontinental rail lines expanded west, Portland was once again establishing itself as the terminus for this type of travel. James J. Hill’s Northern Pacific line technically ended in Goble, so Astoria was once again stranded.
Its residents took matters into their own hands.
William Reid was originally contracted to oversee the construction of the Astoria & South Coast Railway, which connected Astoria to Seaside.
However, Reid’s relationship with his employers eventually fell apart, and Astorians had to figure out yet another way to connect the coast with the rest of Oregon.
A businessman from Montana named Andrew Hammond was hired to finish what had been started. Instead of continuing south along the coast, Hammond built rail along the Columbia River. He connected Astoria with the Goble line, establishing the Astoria & Columbia River Railroad in 1898.
At last, Astorians were linked to the rest of the country in a totally different way. One promotional piece boasted, “A railroad, speeding ahead of the drifting Columbia River to the sea, or gliding back up its toilsome currents, was a dream of nearly half a century.”
Business boomed as tourists from Portland flocked to the coast during the summer. Seaside was one of the most popular destinations.
In the early 1900s, Seaside’s population during the off-season was around 500. At its peak during the summer months, that number could range anywhere between 5,000 to 10,000 people.
Now Portlanders who had struggled to get to their vacation by boat or horse-drawn carriage could make a trip to the coast in just under five hours. Weekend excursion trains took businessmen to the coast to visit their families and would get them back to Portland in time for work on Monday morning.
During the railroad’s peak, the trip from Portland to Seaside was meant to be luxurious. Parlor cars held lounges with velvety upholstered chairs, as well as folding chairs that could be taken to the observation decks outside.
It wasn’t always pleasant, though. Some travelers reported that when the train crossed over Youngs Bay, they would draw their shades or grip their seats until it was over, the same way nervous airplane passengers might before they take off.
Passenger service declined over the first half of the 20th century until it came to a halt in the 1950s. During that time, companies exchanged hands through multiple mergers and acquisitions, including Burlington Northern’s takeover of Astoria & Columbia River Railroad, Great Northern Railway and the Spokane, Portland & Seattle Railway.
Burlington Northern sold off what was left of the Astoria line in the 1990s. You can still see glimpses of this once-thriving industry all along the coast, including on the Astoria Riverfront Trolley, which runs along the Astoria Riverwalk.